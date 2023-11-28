Sheetal Devi becomes No.1 in the latest World Archery rankings

The household name of India's para archers, Sheetal Devi, has claimed the top spot in the latest rankings released by World Archery on Tuesday. The news comes on the back of another sensational achievement for Sheetal.

On 25 November, Sheetal was adjudged to be the Best Youth Athlete of the Year by the Asian Paralympic Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She was the first Indian to win this prestigious award.

In the latest rankings released on Tuesday, Sheetal topped the charts with 230 points. Jane Karla Gogel of Brazil came second on the list with 195 points in her kitty.

As confirmed by the World Archery's data, Sheetal is the first female archer to compete internationally without arms. She hails from the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sheetal Devi was discovered by the Indian Army at a youth event

Born with phocomelia, a rare congenital condition that causes underdeveloped limbs in children, Sheetal was discovered by the Indian Army at a youth event organised by them in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

Given the right exposure, Sheetal performed brilliantly by winning a silver medal at the World Para Archery Championships in Pilsen in the Czech Republic.

She maintained her brilliant run of form by winning three medals at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Sheetal created history by also becoming the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games.

As most people remember, Sheetal Devi took the world by storm for her ability to pull the bow and shoot the arrow with her legs and use of mouth.

She has made India extremely proud with her exploits and one can only expect that to continue. Knowing her and her past performances, one can safely bet on that to continue.