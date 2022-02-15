Tiaxcala in Mexico to host Archery World Cup Final

Tlaxcala, Mexico, will host the 16th edition of the Archery World Cup Final. The Archery World Cup final will be held on October 15 and 16, 2022.

It will be the third time that Mexico will hold the annual season-ending event, following the inaugural competition in Merida in 2006 and then Mexico City in 2015.

Only 32 of the season’s best archers attend the World Cup Final, eight in each of the four competition categories. There are men’s and women’s events for recurve archers, the discipline at the Olympics, and compound archers, the discipline included at the World Games.

Archery World Cup stages

Athletes qualify by winning stages of the international circuit, which takes place across Europe, Asia and the Americas in 2022, in the cities of Antalya (Turkey), Gwangju (Korea), Paris (France) and Medellin (Colombia) from April to July.

The first stage of the World Cup will be held from April 18 to 24 in Antalya while Gwangju in Korea will host the second stage from May 16 to 22.

The third stage of the World Cup will be in Paris from June 20 to 26 while the Colombiann city of Medellin will hold the fourth and final stage of the World Cup from July 18 to 24.

The caravan will then move to the Mexican city of Tlaxcala.

Mexico is guaranteed a representative in each of the four competitions.

This year’s World Cup boasts the circuit’s largest-ever prize fund, with more than 320,000 CHF on offer – and more than 200,000 CHF of that set to be awarded in Tlaxcala.

Mexico qualified two archers in the season-ending event last year - Olympian Ana Vazquez and world medallist Andrea Becerra. Both were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mexican archers Luis Alvarez and Alejandra Valencia won the bronze medal in the first-ever Olympic mixed-team event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by shilpa17.ram