Who is Prathamesh Jawkar? Meet the archer who helped India win the men’s compound team gold medal at Asian Games 2023

India secured yet another archery medal when the trio of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar secured the gold medal in the men’s compound team event at the 2023 Asian Games.

On Thursday, October 5, Abhishek, Ojas, and Prathamesh pipped Jaehoon Joo, Jaewon Yang, and Jongho Kim to the top honours in Hangzhou, China, by registering a narrow 235-230 win at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field.

The event started with India taking the lead first, going 58-55 up courtesy of five nine-pointers by the South Koreans. In End 2, the Koreans again missed a 10 in the early shots to go another point behind. The Indian team, on the other hand, did not fail to strike the inner circle and kept their lead at 116-114.

In End 3, the Indians scored 59, taking the scorecard to 175-171. In End 4, the South Koreans fought hard but the deficit was too big to bring down. The Indians scored 60/60 in the final end, denying their opponents the chance to mount a comeback.

Who is Prathamesh Jawkar?

Prathamesh Jawkar hails from Buldana in the state of Maharashtra. Born on March 23, 2004, he rose to fame when he won the gold medal in the men’s team event at the 41st NTPC Senior (M&W) National Archery Championship in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Later, in the second NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament in Kharswan, Jharkhand, he secured the gold medal in the senior compound event. He followed it up by winning the mixed team gold medal at the 42nd NTPC Junior (M & W) National Archery Championship in Panaji, Goa.

Prathamesh capped off his 2022 campaign by clinching the gold medal in the compound men’s event at the Sulaymaniyah Asia Cup (Leg 2) in Iraq.

At the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai this year, he defeated World No. 1 Mike Schloesser by one point to win the gold medal. He also secured a silver medal at the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, Mexico.

A gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games is the latest feather in the 19-year-old's cap.