World Archery Youth Championship 2023: A record-breaking triumph with 11 medals by India

The 17th Edition of the World Archery Youth Championship was held in Limerick, Ireland. The tournament was played from the 3rd to the 9th of July. There was some quality action throughout the tournament.

The World Archery Youth Championship 2023 witnessed an outstanding performance from the Indian contingent. India ended its campaign on a high note with a gold and bronze on the last day of competition. The Indian Archery Squad finished with six gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

Parth Salunkhe stole the show with an outstanding performance. He clinched the gold medal with a brilliant comeback against South Korea's Song Injun. His triumph came in the men's Under-21 recurve individual event with 7-3 set points.

The gold medalists from the Indian contingent were Aditi Gopichand Swami in the compound Under-18 women's individual event. She defeated Drake with a score of 142-136. She was also part of the team, including Aishwarya Sharma and Ekta Rani that defeated the American team to compound the Under-18 women's team.

Priyansh won the gold medal in the compound Under-21 men's individual event and another gold in the same mixed team event alongside Avneet Kaur. The last gold medal was won by the compound Under-21 women's team which consisted of Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur, and Pragati.

The only silver medal was clinched by Manav Jadhao, Pawan Gat, and Ganesh Thirumuru. Bronze medallists from the Indian contingent included Bhajan Kaur (Individual), and three teams from different categories in the World Archery Youth Championship.

World Archery Youth Championship 2023: Medalists from the event

Men's Category:

Recurve Under-21 Men's Individual: Parth Salunkhe

Compound Under-21 Men's Individual: Priyansh

Compound Under-18 Men's Team: Manav Jadhao, Pawan Gat, and Ganesh Thirumuru

Recurve Under-18 Men's Team: Goldi Mishra, Agastay Singh, and Ujjwal Dhama

Women's Category:

Compound Under-18 Women's Individual: Aditi Gopichand Swami

Compound Under-18 Women's Team: Aditi Gopichand Swami, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ekta Rani

Compound Under-21 Women's Team: Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur, and Pragati

Recurve Under-21 Women's Individual: Bhajan Kaur

Mixed Category:

Compound Under-21 Mixed Team: Priyansh and Avneet Kaur

Compound Under-18 Mixed Team: Aishwarya Sharma and Manav Jadhao

Recurve Under-21 Mixed Team: Parth Salunkhe, and Riddhi

