World Archery Youth Championships: Priyansh-Avneet clinch gold in mixed team event

Priyansh and Avneet Kaur clinched India's first gold medal at the World Youth Archery Championships on Wednesday. The Indian pair dominated the Rankings round and ended at the top on Tuesday. This helped the Indian team to participate directly in the second round.

Priyansh and Avneet met Spain's Paula Diaz Morillas and Kevin Arias in the second round, which they won by 144-141.

The Indian pair then defeated Denmark's duo of Liv Sarah Meck and Mathias Fullerton in the Round of 16. The Indian team dominated and won 148-145 in the quarter-final.

While the semi-final match between Korea and Israel went down to the wire, India edged past Great Britain to reach the final with ease.

The Israeli pair of Romi Maymon and Shamai Yamrom defeated Korea's Seungyeon Han and Kim Sungchul in the shoot-off after the match ended in a tie, at 139-139.

Both the Indian and the Israeli team fought hard in the final. The contest was a close affair and was decided only in the final moments (35-33). India clinched the gold medal by 146-144.

Aishwarya-Manav wins bronze in U18 Compound mixed team

India ended the 1st day of the World Youth Archery Championships with a bronze medal in the U18 Compound Mixed team. This was after a top performance in the Rankings Round helped the Indian team to make it to the quarter-final directly.

The Indian duo of Aishwarya Sharma and Manav Ganeshrao Jadhao proved too good for the Israel pair of Avigail Cohen-Yiftach Hadar, as they defeated the team 151-142.

The Indian team met Great Britain in the semi-final. The Great British team of Isabella Bruguier and Rees Ioan began well to lead the Indian duo by 37-33 after the 1st round. Though the Indians came back well, the initial lead helped the Great Britain duo win by 143-142.

After a disappointing finish, the Indian duo clinched the bronze medal by defeating Mexico in the bronze medal match 149-143.

The World Youth Archery Championships will end on 9 July 2023. India is likely to win more medals in upcoming categories as well. Parth Salunkhe, who dominated the Rankings Round by topping the charts, will be in action on Thursday.

