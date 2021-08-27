Paralympics 2021: Bhavina Patel's table tennis quarter-final match timings [IST] and streaming details

India's Bhavina Patel will lock horns with Olympic champion Borislava Rankovic in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Paralympics. The Indian stormed her way into the quarterfinals of the Paralympics by defeating Brazil's Joyce Oliviera 3-0 in the Round of 16 fixture.

Her resilience despite trailing in all the 3 games was outstanding. However, the Indian will have to make her way through Serbia's Borislava Rankovic next. Ahead of the thrilling quarterfinal encounter, here are a few details about the match.

#Tokyo2020 #ParaTableTennis



Bhavina Patel will be facing 2nd ranked Borislava Peric-Rankovic of #SRB



The match begins at 3:50 PM IST#Paralympics #Praise4Para — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 27, 2021

Bhavina to meet Borislava Rankovic in the quarters

Bhavina Patel has played wonderfully well at the Paralympics up until now. After losing 3-0 to China's Ying Zhou in the first game, the Indian came back strongly with a 3-1 win over Great Britain's Megan Shackelton.

In her quarterfinal encounter, she looked well-prepared and had all the answers to Joyce Oliviera's performance. Going ahead into the next round she will be up against a champion paddler in Borislava. However, Bhavina has proven in the past that she is not afraid of the stature of her opponent.

Borislava Perić Ranković, srpska stonoteniserka, započela je Paraolimpijske igre sa pobedom sa 3-0 protiv Susan Bailey iz Velike Britanije. pic.twitter.com/OByze4NeJG — Srpski sport (@sport_srb) August 25, 2021

Borislava Rankovic has represented Serbia in 3 Paralympic campaigns. The 49-year-old has won one gold medal and three silver medals at the Para-Games. She is one of the most decorated para-paddlers in the country.

In 2014, she also added the World Para Table Tennis Championships to her list of medals. The Serbian made her way into the quarterfinals after comfortably winning both her group matches in three straight games.

She will be hoping to continue her dominant display in the quarterfinals and make a run for another Paralympic medal in Tokyo.

Paralympics 2021: When is Bhavina Patel's table tennis quarterfinal match

Bhavina Patel will face off against Borislava Rankovic in the quarterfinals of the class 4 table tennis event on August 28. The match is scheduled to start at 3:50 PM IST.

Paralympics 2021: Where to watch Bhavina Patel's quarterfinal match

The Paralympic Committee of India gave Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics in India. This will be the first time that the pan-European television sports network will cover a multi-sport event in India.

The telecast for the Paralympics will begin with the archery event on August 27. Eurosport’s localized coverage of the Paralympics in India will also include inspiring stories about para-athletes.

