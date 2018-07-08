PM Modi congratulates Dipa on gold medal feat

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated star gymnast Dipa Karmakar for winning a gold medal in the vault event of the FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey.

"India is proud of @DipaKarmakar! Congratulations to her on winning a well-deserved Gold in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This win is a prime example of her tenacity and never-say-die attitude," PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old Dipa, who had finished fourth in vault event in the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored a total average point of 14.150 to win the top prize. This was her first medal in a World Challenge Cup. She had topped the qualification also with a score of 13.400.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also heaped praise on Dipa, saying she has come back with a bang.

"#DipaKarmakar is the stuff champions are made of! After battling an injury for the past 2 yrs, she makes a heroic comeback by clinching her first (medal) in the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey! Many Congratulations to her for making (country) proud!," he tweeted.

The star gymnast from Tripura is being accompanied by her coach Bisheshwar Nandi.

Dipa had suffered an Anetrior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury after the Rio Olympics and had undergone a surgery. She was initially confident of making a comeback at the Commonwealth Games but rehabilitation took more time than expected and she missed the Gold Coast event.

Dipa has been included in the 10-member Indian gymnastics team for the upcoming Asian Games