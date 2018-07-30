Road to Jakarta Asian Games 2018: Indian archers to try their luck from 22 August

Animesh Pandey FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 111 // 30 Jul 2018, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Asian Games 2018 : Indian Archers to stake challenge from 22 August

The schedule for most of the sports in the Jakarta Asian Games are out. Now that India is all set to stake their claim on glory at the Jakarta Asian Games, our archers will aim to give it their all to shed the tag of 'chokers' in these Games.

Beginning from 22nd August, the archery team, especially from the recurve wing, will look forward to win more than just a podium finish at the GBK Archery Field in Central Jakarta. It's been 8 years since this section has last won a medal at the Asian Games, with Tarundeep Rai and the Indian women's team getting the honour to stand on the podium.

Asian Games 208 : Can the recurve archers end their podium jinx?

The individual recurve archers for both the disciplines will compete against each other in the ranking round, which will determine the draw of lots for the respective teams. Once completed, the eliminations will commence from 23rd of August for the individual section of recurve archery.

24th August will see the mixed teams from both compound and recurve archery in action, where they will vie for an easy slot towards the podium. For the other teams, 25-26 August will serve as the ranking round for both the recurve and the compound genres.

For the Indian compound teams, who had achieved the unthinkable with a gold in men's team and a bronze in the women's team event, they will look forward to defend the title. The women's team, in fact, will look forward to changing the colour of their medal to something brighter.

The last two days will be witness to the semi-finals and the consequent medal play-offs. For recurve archers, especially the ones like Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, this is their last chance probably to make a name for themselves, if they seriously want to be counted as potential medallists for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Following is the schedule for the archery team at the Asian Games

Day 1 [22 August]:- Ranking Round [Men's and Women's Individual Recurve]

Day 2 [23 August]:- Eliminations Round [Men's and Women's Individual Recurve]

Day 3 [24 August]:- Ranking Round [Mixed Team Recurve and Compound]

Day 4 [25 August]:- Elimination Rounds [Women's and Men's Recurve Teams]

Day 5 [26 August]:- Elimination Rounds [Men's and Women's Compound Teams]

Day 6 [27 August]:- Semifinals [Men's and Women's Recurve and Compound Section {All Teams}]

Day 7 [28 August]:- Medal Playoffs [Men's and Women's Recurve and Compound {All Teams}]

Following are the squads for the archery team representing India at the Jakarta Asian Games:-

Men's Recurve [Individual / Team]:- Atanu Das, Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Chaudhary, Vishwas

Men's Compound [Team]:- Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Sangamprit Bisla, Aman Saini

Women's Recurve [Individual / Team]:- Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Lakshmi Rani Manjhi

Women's Compound [Individual / Team]:- Trisha Deb, Jyoti Surekha Varman, Madhumati Kumari, Muskan Kirar