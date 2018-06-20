Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore comes to the rescue of ailing archer Limba Ram

The former archer is suffering from a neurodegenerative disease.

Limba Ram (right) being conferred the Padma Shri

What's the story?

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has come to the rescue of ailing archer Limba Ram. The former international archer is suffering from a rare disease and the Indian Sports Minister has sanctioned rupees five lakhs in order to help him through this difficult time.

In case you didn't know...

Limba Ram has been one of the greatest names of Indian archery. The former archer has represented the nation in multiple international events such as the Olympics and the Asian Games.

Born in Rajasthan, Limba Ram was bestowed two of the greatest national honors - Arjuna Award (1991) and Padma Shri (2012).

The heart of the matter

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has come forward and helped former archer Limba Ram. Ram is suffering from a neurodegenerative disease and is in Jaipur. There has been some slurring in speech and there no particular treatment for the disease.

In a statement released by the ministry, the reasons to provide Limba Ram with his allowance were cited.

“The minister in his capacity as Chairperson of the Fund, has relaxed the condition and by invoking the discretionary clause sanctioned Rs 5 Lakh considering that his widowed mother, widowed sister and her children, widowed mother-in-law and unemployed brother are dependent on him. The sanctioned amount is based on the report of this Committee. The minister has also asked his officers to regularly visit him and give update on his health." said the official statement released by the Sports Ministry.

What's next?

Limba Ram is currently undergoing treatment in Jaipur. The Sports Minister has assigned a few officers to keep an update regarding his health, so he can be provided all the help he needs.

This goes on to show that the Sports Ministry is indeed standing behind their athletes, such as Ram, and is helping them and their families in whatever way possible.

