Takaharu Furukawa: All you need to know about Atanu Das' next opponent

After winning the nail-biting Round of 32 match against South Korean archery star and 2012 gold medallist Oh Jin-Hyek, Indian archer Atanu Das now takes on Takaharu Furukawa from Japan on 31st July, 2021 in 1/8 men's individual eliminations.

Atanu Das defeated South Korea's Oh Jin-Hyek 6-5 to progress to the pre-quarterfinals. He'll now be facing the Japanese archer who bagged silver medal at the 2012 Olympics.

AND HE HAS DONE IT! 🤩💪



Unbelievable! Atanu Das beats #KOR’s Oh Jin-Hyek, the 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist, in the one-arrow shoot-off! 🏹🇮🇳



Huge, huge win as Atanu Das progresses to the next round! 👏#IND #TeamIndia #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Archery pic.twitter.com/cUdXYVvK3I — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 29, 2021

Takaharu Furukawa was placed 46th in the rankings round but managed to win both the matches that followed it. Someone who comes with a lot of experience, Furukawa is unarguably among the favorites for the podium.

Takaharu Furukawa has won several medals in the past

Takaharu Furukawa won his first individual medal in the 2012 London Olympics and has cruised to success since then. He won an individual bronze medal at the 2015 Copenhagen World Championships and a gold medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games (mixed event). Even though he failed to win a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he has his eyes set on an individual's medal this time around.

Don't forget, he already has a bronze medal to his name in Tokyo Olympics 2020, after the Japanese team finished third in the Men's Team Archery event. The four-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist will certainly be under some pressure, since it's his home country that is hosting the games.

Breaking news: Japan men's team — Takaharu Furukawa, Yuki Kawata and Hiroki Muto — take bronze medal in archery. #tokyo2020 🎯 🥉 pic.twitter.com/jaf9YWVjVe — The Japan Times (@japantimes) July 26, 2021

Takaharu Furukawa's individual performances in Olympics 2021

After finishing 46th in the rankings round, Furukawa beat Mexico's L. Álvarez 7-3 in 1/32 eliminations and Netherlands' G. Broeksma 6-5 in 1/16 eliminations. Even though the 1/16 eliminations' match went to a shoot-off, Furukawa managed to come on top against the Dutch archer.

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa match preview

It certainly won't be an easy round for Atanu Das, who has another mountain to climb after causing an upset in his last match. Atanu Das, ranked 9th in the world, will now take on the 36-year-old archer who has already got his hands on a medal in this year's Olympics and is looking to double his tally. Though Atanu Das got the better of Furukawa in the rankings round, it'll be worth watching who manages to keep his calm on the day.

Atanu Das has already shown that he totally has the ability to defeat the best of archers. Furukawa can certainly not afford to take him lightly since the former has had a better campaign so far.

How good was Atanu Das today! 🤩



He needed a 🔟 to win the one-arrow shoot-off against the London 2012 Gold medalist Oh Jin-Hyek and he did it! 💥



What a moment! ❤️



📸: Tokyo2020 and World Archery#IND #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Archery pic.twitter.com/zd9ez0wtKE — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 29, 2021

When will the pre-quarterfinal match between Atanu Das and Takaharu Furukawa be played?

The round of 16 match between the two veteran archers will take place on 31st July, 2021 at 7:18 AM IST. The winner of the match will qualify for the Quarter Finals and will certainly have their eyes set on the podium. Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the match in India.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod