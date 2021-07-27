Tarundeep Rai & Pravin Jadhav individual archery events (July 28): When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

The Indian men's archery team will be in individual action on July 28. Indian archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be competing in the 1/32 elimination round on Wednesday.

Tarundeep Rai (India) will be up against Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) while Pravin Jadhav (India) will face Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) during the elimination round.

The Indian men's archers had a disappointing run during their last individual outing. Pravin Jadhav finished in 31st position with 656 points and Tarundeep Rai in the 37th position with 652 points. Meanwhile, Atanu Das ended the day in the 35th position with 653 points in their ranking round on July 23.

The trio also performed at the men's team archery quarter-finals event on July 26th. The Korean team of Kim Je Deok, Oh Jin Hyek and Kim Woojin were bang on with their ten perfect 'X's' in the first two sets. India previously defeated Kazakhstan 6-2, to make it to the quarter-finals of the men's team event.

Earlier, the Indian archers' below-par performance led to a 9th position finish in the men's and mixed teams events respectively. This time around, both Tarundeep and Pravin will look to better their performances and qualify for the next round

Strong performance from the Indian men this morning. But their next opponent is a big one.#ArcheryatTokyo #archery pic.twitter.com/TUKzsfVWI5 — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 26, 2021

Men's individual archery event date and time:

Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be up against their opponents during their, round of 32 elimination round on July 28th.

Pravin Jadhav (IND) vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - Timing - 12:30pm (IST)

Tarundeep Rai (IND) vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) - Timing - 7:31am (IST)

Men's individual archery event live telecast details:

The Olympics will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will also telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics.

