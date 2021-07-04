Prediction: Will Deepika Kumari win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Deepika Kumari is in no mood to spare any sort of shortcomings ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. The amount of domination authenticated by the ace archer during the Hyundai Archery World Cup, held in Paris last month, was remarkable. The Indian archers team crushed the opponents with three gold medals in the individual, mixed and, the team recurves events during the World Cup.

This year will be Deepika's third appearance at the Summer Games. The experience factor will play a big role in determining Deepika's performance this time in Tokyo. The World No. 1 is all set to put up a stellar performance and rise to the occasion.

Deepika's performances at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics

Deepika's performance was rather ordinary during her previous two outings at the Olympics. The Ranchi girl bowed out in the first round of both individual and team events, during her first appearance at the 2012 London Olympics.

However, she put up a much better showing in Rio as she reached the quarterfinals of the Summer Games 2016.

The Tokyo Olympics will be Deepika's best chance to clinch a maiden Olympic medal as she looks to have phenomenal momentum in her stride - perhaps the best run of her career.

Challenges going into the Tokyo Games

South Korea, along with other Asian heavyweights, skipped the recently held World Cup held in Paris, having already secured an Olympic berth. The heavyweights missed the World cup, to concentrate on the upcoming Tokyo games.

Hence, the Indian archers took full advantage of the situation to rise to the top in Paris. However, the Summer Games will be a different ball game altogether for Deepika and her crew. With the world class archers putting their best feet forward to win their country a medal, Deepika will also have to bring her A-game.

Deepika Kumari is all set to put up a stellar performance

Can Deepika rise to the occasion at the Tokyo Olympics?

However, looking at the positive side it's fair to say that Deepika has had a solid preparation ahead of the Summer Games. The World Cup was a major boost to the Indian archery squad.

Deepika, who was a constant in all team events as well as individual recurve, played four back-to-back matches in less than five hours to clinch a hat-trick of gold medals.

The intensity of the competition at the World Cup was not only a boost to Deepika's momentum, but it also adds to her experience, proficiency and skilfulness. This will help her in performing with calm, composure and focus at the Tokyo Games, inching her even closer towards her medal dream at the Olympics.

