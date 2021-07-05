Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete Archery Schedule, Qualified Indian Archers

July is finally here and the wait for Tokyo Olympics 2020 is almost over. The world's biggest sporting extravaganza will feature 33 sports this time around. Thousands of top-class athletes representing the 205 National Olympic Committees will feature at the gala event from July 23 onwards.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will also feature five new sports - skateboarding, sport climbing, karate, surfing, and baseball/softball.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Archery competition is set to kickstart on July 23 itself.

Following is the complete archery schedule for the upcoming Games in Tokyo. Indian athletes that will feature in Archery have also been mentioned along with their respective events.

NOTE: All timings are in Indian Standard time (IST)

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Date and Time: Friday 23 July | 05:30 am IST - 07:30 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Women's Individual Ranking Round

India's Deepika Kumari will be featuring in this event.

Date and Time: Friday 23 July | 09:30 am IST - 11:30 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual Ranking Round

India's Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Praveen Yadav will be participating in this event individually.

Date and Time: Saturday 24 July | 06:00 am IST - 8:35 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

India's Mixed team pair of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be taking part in this event.

Date and Time: Saturday 24 July | 10:45 am IST - 1:55 pm IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Mixed Team Quarterfinals

- Mixed Team Semifinals

- Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

- Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

- Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sunday 25 July | 6:00 am IST - 7:35 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations

Date and Time: Sunday 25 July | 10:15 am IST - 1:55 pm IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Women's Team Quarterfinals

- Women's Team Semifinals

- Women's Team Bronze Medal Match

- Women's Team Gold Medal Match

- Women's Team Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Monday 26 July | 06:00 am IST - 07:35 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations

India's trio of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Praveen Yadav will be featuring in this event.

Date and Time: Monday 26 July | 10:15 am IST - 1:55 pm IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Men's Team Quarterfinals

- Men's Team Semifinals

- Men's Team Bronze Medal Match

- Men's Team Gold Medal Match

- Men's Team Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tuesday 27 July | 6:00 am IST - 9:55 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

- Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Tuesday 27 July | 01:30 pm IST - 04:25 pm IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

- Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Wednesday 28 July | 6:00 am IST - 9:55 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

- Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Wednesday 28 July | 12:30 pm IST - 03:10 pm IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

- Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Thursday 29 July | 6:00 am IST - 9:55 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

- Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Thursday 29 July | 12:30 pm IST - 03:10 pm IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Date and Time: Friday 30 July | 6:00 am IST - 7:45 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Date and Time: Friday 30 July | 11:15 am IST - 1:50 pm IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Women's Individual Quarterfinals

- Women's Individual Semifinals

- Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match

- Women's Individual Gold Medal Match

- Women's Individual Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Saturday 31 July | 6:00 am IST - 7:45 am IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Date and Time: Saturday 31 July | 11:15 am IST - 1:50 pm IST

Venue: Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

- Men's Individual Quarterfinals

- Men's Individual Semifinal

- Men's Individual Bronze Medal Match

- Men's Individual Gold Medal Match

- Men's Individual Victory Ceremony

India's history in Archery at the Games

India first featured in Archery at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. Since then, India have consistently sent an archery team to all the Olympics.

In the previous edition in 2016, Atanu Das made it to Round 16 in the Men's individual competition but bowed out after a defeat to South Korea's Lee Seung-Yun.

Bombayla Devi, Deepika Kumari, and Laxmirani Majhi were the three women archers who had made the cut for the 2016 Rio Olympics. While Devi and Kumari made it to Round 16 of the Women's individual event, Majhi bowed out in the Round of 64 itself.

Meanwhile, in the Women's team event, the trio of Deepika, Bombayla, and Laxmirani defeated Colombia in Round 16 but bowed out after a defeat to Russia in the Quarterfinals.

India are still on the hunt for a medal in archery at the Olympic Games. It will be interesting to see if the hunt finally ends at the Games in Tokyo.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava