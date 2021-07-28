Who is Pravin Jadhav? Bio, achievements, and records of India's archer at Olympics 2021

The Indian archer Pravin Jadhav will be back in action at Olympics 2021 as he is set to compete in the men's Individual 1/32 Elimination match. Pravin Jadhav will be taking on Galsan Bazarzhapov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Pravin Jadhav had previously partnered with World No.1 Deepika Kumari for the mixed team event and was also a member of the men's team. Both teams reached the quarterfinals stage where they lost to the same adversary, the Republic of Korea.

Pravin Jadhav was the highest ranked male archer after the men's ranking round. He scored 656 points from a possible 700 and was ranked 22nd.

Pravin Jadhav is making his Olympic debut. He secured a spot for the Tokyo Games when he, along with Atanu Das and veteran Tarundeep Rai, clinched the silver medal at the men's team event at the 2019 World Archery Championship.

Pravin Jadhav hails from the Satara district of Maharashtra. He endured a tough childhood as his parents were daily wage earners. It was at the insistence of his school's sports teacher that Pravin Jadhav took up sports. His sports teacher used to make him participate in every sports competition at the district level.

Pravin Jadhav first picked up archery as a 13-year-old. But ever since he started learning the tricks with bow and the arrow, he wasted no time in honing his skills. He spent six years in Maharashtra's Krida Prabodhini to master archery.

Pravin Jadhav was an under-nourshied boy. But his primary school teacher ensured that Pravind Jadhav was fed well so that he grew up into a healthy athlete.

Pravin Jadhav's efforts at the international level ensured that was recruited in the Indian Army under sports quotas. He is supported by the Olympic Gold Quest.

Pravin Jadhav achievements and records

At the international stage, Pravin Jadhav first represented India at the 2016 Asia Cup Stage 1. The archer immediately tasted success as he bagged a bronze medal with the men's team. That same year he was part of India's B team which was sent to participate in the 2016 Archery World Cup held in Medellin. Pravin Jadhav impressed as he fetched 666 points during qualification.

Pravin Jadhav was part of the three-member team to represent India in the 2019 World Archery Championship. It became the first men's recurve team for India to qualify for the final since 2005. The team lost the final and clinched the silver medal. The Indian team had beaten Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and the semifinals respectively. The performance had also ensured the three men a place for the Tokyo Games.

