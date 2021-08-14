World Archery Youth Championships, India's Gold medal events: Preview, schedule and live streaming details

India will compete in four finals across team events in the compound and recurve categories at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland this weekend. In addition to this, the recurve junior mixed team of Parth Sushant Salunkhe and Komalika Bari will also be competing for the gold medal.

The first final will be held on Saturday between India and Turkey in women’s compound cadet team event at the World Archery Youth Championships.

The Indian team beat hosts Poland 227-199 in their quarterfinal fixture before edging past Italy 226-223 in the semi-finals. Turkey, on the other hand, overcame Spain 230-222 before notching up a 231-225 victory against Russia.

India will also contest in the men’s compound cadet team final at the World Youth Championships.

They clinched a narrow win by a point over Spain and beat Turkey by two points to reach the summit clash. In the final, India will face the United States, with the latter having edged both Russia and South Africa.

The men’s recurve cadet team final will pit India against France at the World Archery Youth Championships.

India breezed through to the final with 6-0 wins against Slovakia and Ukraine and a 5-1 triumph over Spain in the semi-finals, while France overcame Germany 5-3, Russia 6-2 and Italy 5-3.

But India’s women’s recurve team will not feature in the cadet final on Sunday after falling 6-2 to Japan in the semi-finals.

In the mixed junior recurve team event at the World Archery Youth Championships, India and Spain will contest in the gold medal match.

The individual and team medal matches in the compound discipline will take place on Saturday, with the recurve finals scheduled for Sunday (August 15).

World Archery Youth Championships finals fixtures

Cadet finals

Recurve men: India (1) versus France (7)

Recurve mixed: India (3) versus Japan (5)

Compound men: USA (1) versus India (3)

Compound women: India (1) versus Turkey (2)

Compound mixed: India (1) versus USA (3)

Junior finals

Recurve men: India (2) versus Spain (4)

Recurve mixed: Spain (1) versus India (6)

World Archery Youth Championships Event schedule, and Live streaming details (Timings in IST)

India’s matches on Saturday

India’s Gold medal matches:

1:55pm - India vs Turkey

2:51 pm - India vs USA

3:42 pm- India vs USA

4:20 pm- Priya Gurjar (IND) vs Selena (MEX)

9:20- Sakshi Chaudhary (IND) vs Amanda Mlinaric (CRO)

India’s Bronze medal matches:

4:08 pm - Parneet Kaur (IND) vs Hallie Baulton (UK)

9:38 pm - Rishabh Yadav (IND) vs Sebastian (MEX)

India’s matches on Sunday

All the Recurve finals in both cadet and junior age-group will be held on Sunday.

How to watch:

Cadet LIVE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMpkeLXCL_s

Junior LIVE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfumqGwUoa8

Sony will also live telecast the World Archery Youth Championships.

