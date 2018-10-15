Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today: Match List for October 15

Tababi Devi had clinched two silver medals earlier in judo

India stand at the tenth spot in the medal's tally after winning three gold and seven silver medals in the third Youth Olympics at Buenos Aires - their best ever showing.

The country continued their upsurge in shooting and badminton, fetching five and two medals in the two sports, respectively.

While a good showing in them was expected, the country surprised in judo, with Tababi Devi clinching two silver medals - one in Women's 44 kg category and the other in the mixed team event.

With a medal each in wrestling and weightlifting as well - fields that have consistently won India medals - the nation can take heart from their outing in Argentina.

However, the biggest news was reserved from the field hockey courts as both the women's and men's side impressed to bag silver.

They looked to dominate and was hardly found off-guard right through till their final match, which augurs well for the future of the sport in India.

India is still in the fray for a few more medals, as the track and field, archery and boxing events are yet to reach the final stages.

Here is the full schedule for India on Day 9:

Archery

Men's Recurve Individual Round of 32 - Akash vs Canada's Benjamen Lee at 6:10pm IST

Women's Recurve Individual Round of 32 - Himani Kumari vs Samoa's Jil Walter at 8:30pm IST

Athletics

Men's 800 meter Stage 2 Heat 2 - Sreekiran Nandakumar 12 am IST (16th October)

Boxing

Women's Flyweight 51kg Preliminaries - Jyoti Gulia against Italy's La Piana at 5am IST (16th October)

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: October 14, 2018

Venue: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here.