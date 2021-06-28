18 weeks pregnant Lindsay Flach competes in Olympic Trials

Lindsay Flach grabbed eyeballs at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials as she decided to compete while being 18 weeks pregnant.

The athlete shared the news in her Instagram post with the caption:

“Every story has an end but in life, every end is a new beginning. The secret 🤫 is no secret anymore. #trials #lastone #athlete #pregnant #pregnantbelly #18weeks #fitmoms”

Lindsay Flach took part in the women's heptathlon event at the trials. The two-day competition was conducted in severely hot conditions. But it was not enough to stop Flach from taking part in the competition.

The determined 31-year-old completed the 100 meters heat with a timing of 16.28 seconds. While she finished 17th (last) in the event, her resilience was what was appreciated by all those present.

Flach achieved 1.54 meters in the high jump event to finish 16th in the table. The soon-to-be-mother completed 200m in 28.32 seconds, which was followed by an effort of 3.61 meters in long jump.

Flach did not finish in the 800m event and had one disqualified throw in javelin throw. She did, however, make a successful attempt of 11.97 meters in shot put.

Overall in the event, Lindsay Flach finished 15th out of the 18 athletes who had started.

Meanwhile, Annie Kunz won the women's heptathlon competition with Kendell Williams in second place and Erica Bougard in third. All three athletes met the Olympic standard.

Lindsay Flach wins hearts

Even though Lindsay Flach finished 15th, this US Olympic Trials will be the most memorable for her for the effort she put up while being pregnant. Most would not even dare to take part in such a scenario.

Flach may not have made it to the Tokyo Olympics but she certainly won a lot of hearts during the two-day women's heptathlon event.

Lindsay Flach had finished 14th during the 2012 trials and ninth in the 2016 edition. This was her third time at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials and presumably her last.

Lindsay Flach, who was competing in the #TrackFieldTrials21 heptathlon at 18 weeks pregnant, intentionally only ran 100 meters of the 800m to close out her Olympic Trials. It's nearly 100 degrees in Eugene right now. Her high jumping was particularly impressive! pic.twitter.com/TbT6DTesFD — Fast Women (@fast_women) June 28, 2021

June 28 marks the last day of the 10-day U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials. The trials were conducted at the Hayward Field, University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.

