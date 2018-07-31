1978 Asian Games gold medallist battling for life finally receives aid

Asiad gold medallist Hakam Singh Bhattal is in dire need of help

What's the story?

64-year-old Hakam Singh Bhattal is an Asian Games gold medallist for men's 20 km walk and also a winner of the Dhyan Chand award. He is currently suffering from Liver and Kidney related ailments and is in a serious condition. His family had asked for financial support from the State government but failed to receive any help initially.

In case you didn't know...

Hakam Singh also won a gold medal at the Asian Track and Field Meeting in Tokyo, 1979. Unfortunately, an accident brought his career to an untimely end in 1981 but the determined athlete decided to be affiliated with the sport as a coach and had been serving for the Punjab Police lately.

After developing serious liver and kidney ailments, Singh had been admitted to Sangrur hospital.

Hakam Singh being conferred the Dhyan Chand Award in 2008

The heart of the matter

Hakam Singh's family had asked the State government for financial aid but failed to get anything in return.

With a mere pension of seven thousand rupees, it was becoming extremely burdensome for the former Champion's family to bear the expenses of the treatment.

Dharampal Gupta, the Deputy Commissioner at Barnala, finally took the required action by giving the family a cheque of Rs. 20,000 and announcing that the administration will pay for the treatment.

The development comes after many renowned sportspersons of the country had come in and offered support for Singh on social media.

Do you have his bank details and contact number of his family members? — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 30, 2018

Can u send me his contact no plz https://t.co/QvRmxg7dBX — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 30, 2018

What's next?

Although the requisite action was finally taken by the State government after the news regarding Hakam was flashed in the media, such should never be the case. Immediate action in such cases is extremely important otherwise it can be detrimental for our former Champions.

India is a country where there are a lot of forgotten heroes in sports. Thankfully, Hakam Singh is not one of them and has finally got what he deserved. However, prompt action in such cases is key and the State governments should ensure that there is a quick response whenever such situations arise.

This news comes in at a time when Hima Das made the nation proud and created history by bagging a gold medal in 400m at the IAAF World U-20 Championships 2018. She entirely deserves the limelight she has got but so does Hakam Singh Bhattal and he should also not be forgotten.