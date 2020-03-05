2020 Tokyo Olympics: Strict preventive measures in place for torch relay in the wake of coronavirus

The IOC has assured that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held as per schedule

What’s the story?

The Organizing Committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games said on Wednesday that the health of the runners and spectators in the torch relay is of paramount importance to them and that it had taken the necessary measures to safeguard the health of the participants in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

In case you did not know

The torch relay for the upcoming quadrennial event in Tokyo will run from March 12 to 24 July 24, 2020. This year will witness former Greek Olympic shooting champion, Anna Korakaki as the torchbearer, the first woman in the history of Olympics to do so.

The heart of the matter

The preventive health measures taken by the Olympic organizers include restricting the number of spectators to venues and keeping a regular check on the health of the runners. The committee also said that all aspects of the relay proceedings would be evaluated according to the status of the coronavirus infection at each venue.

Amidst the speculation regarding the cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games, the International Olympic Council has reassured several times that the Games will go as planned.

What’s next?

With the deadly coronavirus spreading worldwide and with less than five months remaining for the 2020 Summer Olympics, it remains to be seen if the impact of the virus affects the Olympic preparations of the athletes especially when several sporting events, ahead of the Games have been called off.