2021 European 10000m Cup: Event timings, final entries, and live streaming details

The 2021 European 10000m Cup is set to take place at the University of Birmingham Athletics Track on Saturday (June 5) and will mark the 24th edition of the annual tournament. Mo Farah, the reigning 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist in the men's 10000m event, will participate in his first track 10,000m race in nearly three years.

Farah will be eyeing qualification to Tokyo Olympics 2021 through the European 10000m Cup. The event also doubles up as a qualification event for British athletes. The top two runners will automatically qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 provided they finish the race before the cutoff time of 27:28 minutes for men and 31:25 minutes for women.

The qualification mark for participating in the 2021 European 10000m Cup is 29:27.11 minutes for men and 34:22.33 minutes for women.

The Brits are the favorites to finish first in individual men's and team categories. The British trio of Mo Farah, Marc Scott and Sam Atkin are the overwhelming favorites to finish on the podium. However, they may be challenged by France’s Morhad Amdouni and Belgium's Bashir Abdi in the individual categories.

Event Timings of 2021 European 10000m Cup (All time in GMT)

Eilish McColgan of Great Britain who finished third in the women's 10000m event in 2019 is the favorite to win gold this time (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

4:30pm Race 1 - Elite Para 1500m

4:45pm Race 2 - Men - Domestic 10,000m

5:30pm Race 3 - Women - Domestic 10,000m

6:15pm Race 4 - Men - Domestic 10,000m

7:00pm Race 5 - Women - Incorporating European Cup B Race

7:45pm Race 6 - Men - Incorporating European Cup B Race

8:30pm Race 7 - Women - incorporating European Cup A race, British Championships & World Championships Trials

9:15pm Race 8 - Men - incorporating European Cup A race, British Championships & World Championships Trials

9:45pm Individual Victory Ceremony (Women) - British Championships

9:55pm Individual Victory Ceremony (Men) - British Championships

10:00pm Individual Victory Ceremony (Women) - 10,000m Cup

10:10pm Individual Victory Ceremony (Men) - 10,000m Cup

10:20pm Team Victory Ceremony (Women) - 10,000m Cup

10:30pm Team Victory Ceremony (Men) - 10,000m Cup

Final entries of 2021 European 10000m Cup

There are a total of 66 men and 45 women participating in the 2021 European 10000m Cup from 27 countries. As the name suggests, only European athletes can take the field. The final entry list can be accessed here.

Best of luck to the Club’s Paul O’Donnell and Hiko Tonosa - competing for Ireland 🇮🇪 this evening in the Euro 10,000m Cup in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/TkJtmcJk3z — Dundrum South Dublin (@DSDAC) June 5, 2021

Live Streaming Details of 2021 European 10000m Cup

Great Britain and the rest of the world: RunJumpThrow.com

USA and Canada: RunnerSpace.com

