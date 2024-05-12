27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024: Day 1 Schedule, order of events, and where to watch - May 12

The 27th edition of the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition will commence on Sunday, May 12 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The opening day of the competition will see several events take place in the forenoon and afternoon sessions. Apart from qualifying events, six final events will be played on Sunday.

Men's Pole Vault, Men's 400m Hurdles, Women's 400m Hurdles, Women's Javelin Throw, Women's Triple Jump, and Women's 5000m will be the six medal events on Day 1 of the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024.

Fans can look forward to a thrilling day of Athletics as the Indian athletes look to breach the Olympics Standard Qualifying Mark and secure a place at Paris 2024.

27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024: Schedule, order of events, and match timings (All are in IST)

Forenoon Session

Men's 5000m (Round 1) - 5:45 AM

Men's 100m (Decathlon) - 6:30 AM

Men's Discus Throw (Qualifying Round Group 1) - 6:30 AM

Men's 800m (Round 1) - 6:55 AM

Men's Long Jump (Decathlon) - 7:10 AM

Men's 200m (Round 1) - 7:25 AM

Men's Discus Throw (Qualifying Round Group 2) - 7:30 AM

Men's Shot Put (Decathlon) - 8:00 AM

Men's 400m Hurdles (Round 1) - 8:10 AM

Afternoon Session

Men's High Jump (Decathlon) - 5:30 PM

Men's Pole Vault (Final) - 5:40 PM

Men's 400m Hurdles (Final) - 6:10 PM

Women's 400m Hurdles (Final) - 6:30 PM

Women's Javelin Throw (Final) - 6:40 PM

Men's Shot Put (Qualifying Round Group 1) - 6:45 PM

Women's 200m (Round 1) - 7:00 PM

Women's Triple Jump (Final) - 7:05 PM

Men's 200m (Semi-Final) - 7:20 PM

Women's 800m (Round 1) - 7:40 PM

Men's Shot Put (Qualifying Round Group 2) - 7:50 PM

Men's 800m (Semi-Final) - 8:00 PM

Men's 400m (Decathlon) - 8:20 PM

Women's 5000m (Final) - 8:40 PM

27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024: Where to watch?

The 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 will be live-streamed on the Athletics Federation of India's official YouTube channel. However, the events won't be live on TV.

Fans can watch the live action from Day 1 of the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 here.