3 players who might join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena at Paris Olympics 2024

August 27, 2023, marked a historic day in Indian javelin. For the first time, three Indians qualified for the finals of the men’s javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championship. Alongside India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena, the athlete who shocked the world a couple of months later at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, was D. P. Manu.

While D. P. Manu is one of the favorites to take that third spot for Paris, Rohit Yadav, the Inter-State Championships winner in 2023, and Shivpal, once considered Neeraj Chopra’s closest rival, are also in close contention.

In contrast to the Asian Games, the Paris Olympics allowed India to field three participants in the javelin throw event. Athletes can secure qualification either by achieving the minimum standard of 85.50 meters or by being among the top 32 throwers globally after the qualification period.

Neeraj Chopra secured his spot with an impressive gold medal-winning throw at the World Championships, while Kishore Kumar Jena followed suit by earning his qualification during the Asian Games with an outstanding silver medal performance.

As the countdown to the Paris Olympics 2024 begins, let's explore the three javelin throwers who could potentially join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena on the grand stage.

3 javelin throwers who could join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena at Paris Olympics 2024

#3. DP Manu:

D.P. Manu at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

D. P. Manu made an incredible debut at the World Championships in Budapest, achieving sixth place in the final—a remarkable accomplishment many athletes can only dream of achieving.

In contrast to the rule that allows two athletes per country in the Asian Games, the Olympics offered room for three participants, providing D.P. Manu a chance to complete what he claimed could have been an all-Indian podium finish in Hangzhou.

Currently holding a position among the top 32 athletes worldwide (which is one way of achieving the Olympic spot), Manu is well-positioned to secure the third spot for Paris 2024. His consistent performances and a season's best throw, only behind Neeraj and Kishore, make him a very strong contender for earning the Olympic quota.

Manu is also confident of overcoming technical errors and improving his overall performance in the ongoing off-season. He has regularly been throwing in the 83-84 meter range during training and is optimistic about meeting the Olympic qualification standards with ease.

#2. Rohit Yadav:

Rohit Yadav, Image Courtesy- Twitter

Rohit Yadav, the 22-year-old javelin thrower, was all set to represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. He claimed victory at the Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar, finishing ahead of both Kishore Kumar Jena and D.P. Manu. However, unfortunately, he picked up an elbow injury requiring surgery before the competition, making way for Kishore Kumar Jena to go to Hangzhou.

Although he is still rehabilitating from surgery in Thiruvananthapuram, Rohit eyes a return to competition in 2024. While uncertainties surround the speed of his recovery, Rohit's earlier triumphs highlight his potential as a force to be reckoned with for a spot in the upcoming Olympic Games.

#1. Shivpal Singh:

Shivpal Singh at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019

Shivpal Singh, once considered Neeraj Chopra's closest rival, faced setbacks with a doping ban after the Tokyo Olympics. However, Shivpal's resilience and never-say-die attitude saw him fight the allegations and return to competition after proving a tainted supplement caused his positive result. Despite a prolonged break affecting his physical condition, Shivpal maintains a positive outlook.

Shivpal acknowledges he is at around 60 percent of his peak, and since his return in 2023, he has been consistently throwing more than 80 meters. His recent gold-winning effort at the National Games in Goa indicates a promising return to form. With a clear focus on overcoming the 85.50m qualification standard, Shivpal believes he is a strong contender and can secure a spot in Paris.