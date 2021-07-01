3 supermoms to watch out for as Tokyo Olympics allows breastfeeding athletes to bring babies

Tokyo Olympics organizers on Wednesday made a big announcement which came as a relief for many athletes who are mothers. As per the new regulation, Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes, who are nursing, have been allowed to bring their infants and young children with them to Japan.

The decision came after many athletes, who had recently given birth, publicly pleaded with the organizers to consider bringing their infants along.

“After careful consideration of the unique situation facing athletes with infants, we are pleased to confirm that, when necessary, young children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan,” the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said in a statement.

However, the children would be restricted from entering the Tokyo Olympic village. Nevertheless, it will still allow many new supermoms to compete at the Tokyo Olympics without worrying about their infants.

On that note, let's take a look at three supermoms who could make an impact at the Tokyo Olympics:

READ: US Olympic Trials 2021: Is Erriyon Knighton the next Usain Bolt?

Supermoms to watch out for at Tokyo Olympics

#1 Alex Morgan (Football):

US football star Alex Morgan, who gave birth to her daughter Charlie in May, will be competing in her third Olympic Games. She is a two-time Olympic champion (2012 and 2016) and will be eyeing her third gold.

READ: World records broken at US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

In April, Morgan had voiced against not allowing children under two years in Japan.

She said that it is important to allow mothers the option to have their kids with them while they compete.

"If a child is under one or two, they might still be breastfeeding, so that’s a huge piece of it," Morgan told the media.

#2 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m)

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce has become an inspiration for many women around the world. One of the most-decorated sprinters in history, Shelly-Ann Fraser embraced motherhood in 2017, giving birth to her son Zyon.

In 2018, she made a comeback, winning 100m at the Kingston All Comers Meet in 11.52s. She is the current fastest 100m sprinter in the women’s division and will be one of the favorites to grab the title at the Tokyo Olympics.

READ: Athletes who almost broke the world records at US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

#3 Allyson Felix (100m)

Allyson Felix

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix will be a contender for the gold yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. The 35-year-old athlete gave birth to her daughter in November 2018. She made a comeback at the 2019 Doha World Championships and surpassed Usain Bolt’s most number of gold medals in the event.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee