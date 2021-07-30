3 talking points from Selemon Barega's win in men's 10,000m final at the Tokyo Olympics

The first medal event in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics - the men's 10,000m got the track and field events off to a great start. The race had promised much, given the exceptional talent that was in the race. 2 of the ten fastest runners at the 10000m of all time - Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo were in the race.

Even before the starting gun of the 10000m at the Tokyo Olympics, there was some drama. Geoffrey Kamworor, who was among the favorites having set a Kenyan record in the Kenyan Olympic trials, had to pull out only last week due to an injury. This resulted in Rhonex Kipruto getting an unexpected second chance at the Tokyo Olympics. Rhonex Kipruto dropped out with 4 laps to go at the Kenyan trials. But Athletics Kenya chose to send him as Kamworor's replacement, based on his past record and capability.

The first gold medal in a track event at the Tokyo Olympics gold medal went to Selemon Barega of Ethiopia in 27:43.22, followed by Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, both of Uganda. The top 3 runners in the 10000m at the Tokyo Olympics were separated by less than a second!

#1 Ethiopia is back at the top of Olympic track events and Selemon Barega is their first star at the Tokyo Olympics

Selemon Barega who has been known as a 5000m star till date, announced his arrival on the global scene in 10000m in style, beating more fancied runners on paper. It was somewhat of an unusual move when he and Kejelcha (also known as a shorter distance specialist) chose to run the 10000m event. It seems the Ethiopians have decided to mostly have their athletes do one event. That strategy paid off in style as Barega ran incredibly.

#2 Uganda is now a force to reckon with in distance running

Stephen Kiprotich has revived interest in distance running in Uganda by winning gold in marathon at the 2012 London Olympics. Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have now added track-running Olympic medals to their list of Ugandan achievements.

Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have already caught the attention of running fans worldwide with their exploits at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships. Now they have Olympic silver and bronze in Tokyo.

Athletics - Olympics: Day 7

#3 Tokyo is hot and humid. Don't expect fast times in distance running events at the Tokyo Olympics

The 10000m race at the Tokyo Olympics began in bizarre fashion, with Ugandan runner Kissa leading the pack by almost 100m at one point. He eventually dropped out of the race, most likely a casualty of running fast in such unfavorable conditions. At one point, it looked like the race would be won in over 28 minutes.

Barega hugs fellow medallist Kiplimo at the finish line at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Kenyan contingent, among other powerhouses of distance running, will need to evaluate their race tactics at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Not a single Kenyan runner finished on the medal podium in 10000m. There will be a lot of exciting events to watch over the next few days but the races are going to get increasingly tactical.

Also read Joshua Cheptegei - the favorite - and Selemon Barega and Yomif Kejelcha lead the Ethiopian challenge

Edited by Diptanil Roy