5 athletes to watch out for at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024: Ft. Noah Lyles and Katie Moon

The USATF Indoor Championships begin today, and they promise some sizzling action on all ends. Amongst a star-studded field featuring multiple Olympic and World Champions, there are plenty of athletes to keep an eye on.

There will be a handful of big names on track for the popular events like the 60m, 200m, and 400m sprints and old rivalries are expected to bring fans some intense races. Meanwhile, the field end of things also boasts some incredible participation, ensuring that audiences have a delightful two days at Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Here is a list of five athletes you need to watch out for at the USATF Indoor Championships:

5 athletes to watch out for at the USATF Indoor Championships

#1 Noah Lyles, 60m sprint

First on the list of athletes to watch out for at the USATF Indoor Championships is reigning World Champion, Noah Lyles. The 26-year-old doesn't typically compete indoors, but this time around he intends to make the team that's heading to Glasgow for the World Indoor Championships.

While a specialist in the 200m, Lyles looks to be in great shape even for the shorter distances. Just a couple of weeks ago, he took home the title for the 60m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, running a 6.44 and setting the world lead in the event. The World Indoor Championships is the only major international competition that the American hasn't competed in yet, and it looks like that's about to change.

#2 Aleia Hobbs, 60m sprint

Another 60m athlete to watch out for at the USATF Indoor Championships is Aleia Hobbs. The 27-year-old is an Olympic silver medalist and was crowned World Champion in 2022, when she won gold in the 4x100m relay alongside the American team.

Additionally, Hobbs is also the American record holder and reigning national champion in the 60m sprint, with a personal best of 6.94 seconds. She set the record exactly a year ago, competing in the same tournament at the same destination. Hobbs' 6.94 is also only 0.02 seconds shy of the World Record, and fans will be excited to see if she can breach the mark this weekend.

#3 Talitha Diggs, 400m sprint

In the long distance at the USATF Indoor Championships, fans should keep a close watch on Talitha Diggs. Specializing in the 400m, Diggs was the national champion for the event in 2022. That same year she was crowned NCAA Outdoor and Indoor Champion, racing for the Florida Gators.

In 2023, Diggs made the team for the Budapest World Athletics Championships, where she won gold in the 4x400m relay. Currently ranked 10 in the world for the 400m, the American boasts a personal best of 50.15 in the event, which happens to be the North American and NCAA indoor record.

#4 Katie Moon, Pole Vault

On the field end of things at the USATF Indoor Championships, audiences are promised a delightful show on behalf of pole-vaulter Katie Moon. The 32-year-old is a two-time World Champion, sharing her second title with Australian Nina Kennedy. Moon is also an Olympic gold medalist.

The American holds a personal best of 4.94 m (16 ft 2 in) indoors. At the last World Indoor Championships, Moon narrowly missed out on gold, and will be looking to rectify that this time around.

#5 Ryan Crouser, Shot Put

Last on the list of athletes to watch out for at the USATF Indoor Championships is Ryan Crouser. Crouser is a legend in the sport of shot put, holding both indoor and outdoor world records in the event. He is also a two-time World and Olympic champion.

Last year in February, Crouser almost set a new world record with a throw of 23.38m or (76 feet, 8 1/2 inches), but the throw wasn't ratified by World Athletics. Fans will be eager to see such heroics from the American over the course of the next two days.