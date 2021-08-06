5 best throws of Neeraj Chopra in 2021

India's preeminent javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. He will be entering the field, carrying the expectations of millions of Indians.

India has starved for a medal in track and field events for several decades. But the way Neeraj has been performing, there are chances that he might end up on the podium, bringing India its long due glory in athletics.

On that note, let's recollect a few of Neeraj Chopra's top 5 javelin throws:

#1 Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw qualification round at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics was one of his best throws. He threw his spear to a distance of 86.65m in his first attempt, and secured an automatic qualification berth in the finals. He finished at the top of the charts after completing the qualification round of both the groups.

What a brilliant start from Neeraj Chopra in #JavelinThrow . Announces his arrival in grand style. Qualifies for the final in his first throw finishing top in his group. Absolutely brilliant . pic.twitter.com/BX7oRFuUng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

#2 Tokyo Olympic qualification

In 2020, Neeraj Chopra secured his Tokyo Olympics berth in a men's javelin throw event, after achieving a distance of 87.86m, at the Athletics Central North East held in Potchefstroom, South Africa. He surpassed the 85m qualification mark.

#3 2021 Finland

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj also bagged a bronze medal at the recently held Kuortane Games in Finland. He threw a spear 86.79m at the competition.

#4 2021 national record

In March, Neeraj did what he does best. He transcended his previous national record of 88.06m and re-wrote a new national record to his name. He cleared his javelin to a distance of 88.07m.

#5 2021 Portugal

Neeraj Chopra commenced his international season in 2021 with a throw of 83.18m, wasn't his top throw overall, but was his best in 2021. His throw earned him a gold medal at an event in Lisbon, Portugal.

Men's Javelin throw (Tokyo Olympics)

Neeraj will look to outweigh his own personal best and clinch a medal at his maiden 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj will be in action for the men's javelin throw at the Olympics on August 7.

Timing: 4:30pm (IST)

