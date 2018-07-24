Neeraj Chopra: 5 interesting facts about the poster boy of Indian athletics

Rahul Bhadula FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 56 // 24 Jul 2018, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India has never been an "athletics nation". Despite being a 1.3 billion strong population, most of the Indians do not follow athletics, and among those who do, expectations of medals at the international stage is, at best, minimal. But once in a while, talents emerge so bright that they make the people in this cricket-crazy nation take notice. One such talent is the young Neeraj Chopra, who etched his name in the athletics' history by creating a world junior record in the U-20 World Athletic Championship 2016, a record that still holds!

Here are five interesting facts about Neeraj’s journey from a village in Haryana to becoming India’s hottest medal prospect in Track & Field events:

1. Humble roots in an agrarian family

Neeraj developed a keen interest in Javelin when he was 11

Neeraj’s father Satish Kumar is a farmer in village Khandra in Panipat, Haryana. His mother is a housewife, and he has two sisters. He developed an interest in Javelin at the fresh age of eleven, after watching Jaiveer, a Javelin athlete who represented Haryana, practice in the Panipat Stadium.

2. Obese as a Kid

Neeraj weighed 80 kg before taking up Javelin

Weighing 80 kg when he was only 11, Neeraj’s introduction to Javelin happened by chance during his visits to the Panipat Stadium in his bid to lose weight. He quickly took a liking for the sport and rest, as they say, is history.

3. He once fractured his right wrist

Neeraj sustained a career-threatening injury on his right wrist

What feet are to a footballer, is the wrist to a javelin thrower! A few years back, Neeraj sustained a career-threatening fracture on his right wrist, the one he uses for the throws. The road to recovery was long and tedious for this young lad, but he made it with his determination and hard work.

4. He was congratulated by Mark Zuckerberg and Katrina Kaif

Neeraj has gained a massive fan following over the years

According to his own statement, Neeraj Chopra got congratulatory messages from Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, and Bollywood star Katrina Kaif after his world record throw at the U-20 World Championship. This guy has surely made some major fans in India and across the globe!

1 / 2 NEXT