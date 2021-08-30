2021 Paralympics: 5 things to know about silver medallist Nishad Kumar

Indian high jumper Nishad Kumar clinches India's second silver medal for the 2021 edition of the Paralympics in the men's high jump T46-47 event.The Indian matched his personal best of 2.06m to win the medal.

India's success continues on Day 5 of the Paralympic Games as India swept two silvers and a bronze medal on Sunday.

Ace Indian para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel and high jumper Nishad Kumar won silver, while veteran discus thrower Vinod Kumar bagged a bronze in the F52 classification on the fifth day of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Nishad Kumar's compatriot Ram Pal Chahar was also in action, who also gave his personal best to improve his showing at the 2016 Rio Paralympics to finish 5th.

5 things to know about Nishad Kumar:

#5 He is competing in para-athletics 2009:

The boy from the small town of Una, Himachal Pradesh, has endured many setbacks to reach glorious heights at just 20 years of age. Nishad Kumar has been competing in para athletics ever since he was eight years old.

At a young age when an incident takes away a child's normalcy, that's when most of the individuals divert from their paths but Nishad instead was rigid about pursuing sports. He decided to pursue para-sports when he was just ten.

#4 Nishad lost his right hand:

Nishad was just eight when he lost his right hand in an accident. Two years later he knew he wanted to pursue sports at the age of ten. Today, in 2021, he must be thinking about how apt that decision was. Nishad brought a silver medal glory for India.

#3 Education is very important to Nishad:

Nishad is pursuing Physical Education at Lovely Professional University in Punjab. LPU has sent several athletes to compete in the Tokyo Olympics as well as Paralympics. Among them is Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Nishad is the recipient of a full-ride scholarship. Along with his achievements in the sporting world, he is also good with his academics. Not only is he making the entire country proud, but also his university.

#2 Nishad Kumar's rank and COVID 19 recovery:

The 20-year-old Nishad Kumar is currently ranked World No. 3 and will be hoping to continue his exploits at para-sporting competitions across the globe. Soon after setting the Asian record, it was sad news for the long jumper. He had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Coronavirus protocol, he was quarantined for seven days.

After recovering from COVID 19, he went straight back to training and delivered two personal best performances, while securing his place in the Indian Paralympic contingent with a jump of 2.07m.

A JUMP TO #SILVER! 😍



Asian record holder Nishad Kumar jumps 2.06m in Men's High Jump T47 Final to earn #IND's second medal of the day - setting another new Asian record along the way! 🤩#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics @nishad_hj pic.twitter.com/t3M5VZdL68 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 29, 2021

#1 Nishad Kumar's Asian record:

Nishad set an Asian record at the 12th Fazza Championships World Para Athletics Grand Prix, held in Dubai in 2021. His 2.06m jump earned him a gold medal in T47 category. He was also a bronze medallist at the World Championships held in Dubai.

Also read: India at Paralympics 2021: Bhavina loses to Zhou Ying in final, settles for silver

Edited by Rohit Mishra