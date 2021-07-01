The legendary Carl Lewis is one of four Olympic athletes to win nine gold medals and is also believed to be the best athlete to ever grace the Summer Games.

Such was his dominance that Lewis never settled for a bronze medal in the four Olympics he participated in. He mastered the art of running fast and jumping as well.

No athlete since Lewis has dared to attempt to be a sprinter and a long jumper at the same time. Lewis did that and emerged as a champion at the greatest sporting stage of all time.

Today the legendary long jumper and sprinter turns 60.

On that note, here's a look at the greatest achievements of Carl Lewis' glittering career.

Carl Lewis stamps his authority at first World Athletics Championships

Carl Lewis

In 1983, Carl Lewis was crowned the first-ever 100m and long jump champion in the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Championships. Lewis clocked 10.07s which was .14s faster than Calvin Smith. In long jump, Lewis jumped a distance of 8.55m to emerge first.

Carl Lewis emulates his childhood hero

Carl Lewis

The Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 will always be memorable for Carl Lewis' heroics. The American clinched four gold medals at the Games as he won 100m, 200m, 4x100m and long jump.

He became the the first athlete since Jesse Owens, his childhood hero, to win gold medals in the above-mentioned four events. Owens had achieved the feat at the 1936 Olympics.

Carl Lewis becomes first athlete to defend long jump title at the Olympics

Carl Lewis in action at the Seoul Olympics in 1988

At the Seoul Olympics in 1988, Carl Lewis won two gold medals and a silver. Lewis came second in 200m and first in long jump. By claiming gold in long jump, Carl Lewis became the first Olympian to successfully defend the title in that event.

Lewis had finished second in the 100m final behind Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson, but the latter was disqualified three days later for banned anabolic substances. So, Lewis’ silver in 100m was upgraded to gold.

Carl Lewis wins two more gold medals at Barcelona

Road To Rio Tour - Philadelphia

At the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, Carl Lewis claimed two more gold medals. Lewis topped the podium in long jump and 4x100m relay.

Lewis’ gold medals at Barcelona were no mean feat as in the long jump he defeated the-then world record holder Mike Powel by 3cms.

In the men’s 4x100m relay, the team of Lewis Michael Marsh, Leroy Burrell, and Dennis Mitchell finished the race in 37.40s to create a new world record.

Carl Lewis’ final gold at 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Carl Lewis in the long jump event at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996

Carl Lewis claimed his ninth and final gold at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta. He won the prestigious yellow metal in his favorite event, the long jump, when he leapt a distance of 8.5m in his third attempt.

For his grand success in track and field, the International Olympic Committee named Carl Lewis the Sportsman of the Century in 1999.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee