AFI gives Monika Chaudhary a second chance to make it to ASIAD

Sohinee Basu 21 Aug 2018, 22:58 IST

Monika Chaudhary has been given a second chance to prove her worth for the ASIAD

What's the story?

Prior to the beginning of the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) had axed 1500m runner Monika Chaudhary from India's Asian Games 2018 squad after the (AFI) found their performance in the confirmatory trials unsatisfactory.

However, the 24-year old Monika did not let this rejection deter her spirit as she filed a case after which the AFI has decided to conduct a "fresh trial" for her.

In case you didn't know...

AFI selection committee meeting ends, Anu Rani (W,Javelin Throw) & Monika Chaudhary (W, 1500m) dropped from #AsianGames2018 ; Naveen (M,Shot Put) to give one more trial on coming Monday, his ticket to #Jakarta for today cancelled.@ioaindia @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @nitinarya99 pic.twitter.com/go0YXn8TVP — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 17, 2018

Not only Monika Chaudhary but javelin-thrower Annu Rani had also been left out of the squad owing to their unsatisfactory performances at the trials.

Chowdhary herself failed to give her best in the confirmatory trial held on 15th August and make the mark. It was this Monika who bagged a silver medal at the Inter-State championships with the timing of 4:12.44 while at the confirmatory trial held in Bhutan she clocked 4:41.06. The AFI qualification standard for Asian Games is 4:16.88.

The heart of the matter

Monika refused to let go so easily and filed a petition before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, challenging her exclusion from 1500m event for the Asian Games 2018 which began in Jakarta, Indonesia from 18 August 2018.

The AFI was represented by Senior Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah and Parth Goswami informed the court that "since Monika was not part of the coaching camp prior to achieving qualification standard at the 58th Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships held in Guwahati in June, therefore, her selection was subject to confirmatory trials.",the AFI confirmed in a press release.

The Hon'ble Court heard both the sides out and has decided to let Monika have a second chance and another go. Monika will, therefore, be allowed to undergo a fresh trial tomorrow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi at 10 am on 22nd August.

What's next?

Monika's hopes must been reignited with a second chance to prove herself and get on a Jakarta-bound flight now that she will be in a 1500m fresh trial tomorrow.

The AFI has decided that to qualify for the Asian Games, she has to notch a minimum 4:16.88 seconds finish to get her ticket to the grand event!