Agnes Tirop death: Kenyan police arrests husband of two-time world medalist

Kenyan police Friday arrested Agnes Tirop’s husband in connection with the athlete’s alleged murder case.
Agnes Tirop, a two-time World Athletic Championship bronze medalist, was found dead at her home in Iten on Wednesday. The world record holder in 10,000m was found on her bed with stab wounds to her neck and stomach.
Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, has now been detained at Changamwe Police Station in Mombasa. He is reportedly being charged with murder.
The Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed on social media that Rotich tried to flee to a neighbouring country to “evade justice”. However, he failed as he had “rammed his getaway vehicle into a lorry”.
"The suspect is currently being grilled by detectives at Changamwe police station, for more details into the murder, before being arraigned to answer to murder charges," DCI Kenya posted on Twitter.
The National Police Service Kenya said two other men in connection with Agnes Tirop’s death had also been arrested.
"Suspected killer husband of Agnes Tirop, the long distance runner heroine recently murdered at her home, has been arrested. The suspect, one Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, who has been on the run with police on hot trail, was nabbed in Mombasa by diligent police detectives who were trailing him and is currently held at Changamwe Police Station awaiting transfer to Iten where he’s expected to face prosecution,” the Kenyan police said.
Agnes Tirop finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics
Agnes Tirop was one of the best middle-distance women runners. The Kenyan athlete claimed 10,000m bronze medals at the World Championships in 2017 and 2019.
She came very close to adding an Olympic medal to her already brilliant resume. Agnes Tirop finished fourth in the 5,000m in Tokyo.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta called for a quick investigation into Tirop’s death.