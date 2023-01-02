“All the feels” – Allyson Felix reacts to Diamond League’s throwback post of her performances

Allyson Felix is a well-known name throughout the United States. One of the most accomplished athletes of her day is a sprinter who was born in California.
The 35-year-old holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals among females. For the past 19 years, she has led the way on the track for the United States.
Diamond League's Instagram handle recently posted a montage video of Felix's all appearances in the prestigious league. Felix herself replied to the post, writing:
"All the feels. It’s been such a joy."
Allyson Felix's performances in the Diamond League
Diamond League's Instagram handle shared a throwback post of Allyson Felix's greatest performances in the competition with the caption:
"Never waste a moment #DiamondLeague @allysonfelix."
Felix has competed in a total of seven Diamond Leagues, including the inaugural edition in 2010.
2010 Diamond League
Allyson Felix was an ambassador for the Women's 200/400-meter event in the competition. This was probably her best Diamond League season as she managed to win a total of seven events in the competition. She received medals in:
- 400-meter at Doha
- 400-meter at Eugene
- 200-meter at Paris
- 200-meter at Stockholm
- 400-meter at London
- 400-meter at Zürich
- 200-meter at Brussels
2011 Diamond League
Felix was once again elected as the ambassador for the 200/400-meter in the 2011 edition of the League. However, after a glorious first season, she never had that kind of success in any of the seasons later on. She managed to win three events, which are:
- 400-meter at Doha
- 400-meter at Rome
- 200-meter at New York
2012 Diamond League
Allyson Felix competed in the 2012 edition of the Diamond League, which began on May 11 in Doha, Qatar, and concluded on September 7 in Brussels, Belgium. She won just two events, which were:
- 100-meter at Doha
- 200-meter at Eugene
2013 Diamond League
Felix was part of the 2013 Diamond League, which could be marked as her worst season as she managed to win just one of the events, which was the 200-meter at London.
2014 Diamond League
Allyson Felix participated in the 2014 edition to revamp her legacy. She again secured three wins, which were:
- 200-meter at Oslo
- 200-meter at Stockholm
- 200-meter at Brussels
Felix gained a bye into the 2015 World Championships in Athletics as the 200-meter champion of the 2014 IAAF Diamond League.
2015 Diamond League
Felix participated in the 2015 edition under great pressure. However, she put on a great show in two of the meets. In the 200-meter race held at Doha, Felix won with a timing of 21.98 seconds, matching Veronica Campbell’s record from the first Diamond League season in 2010. She won two events, which were:
- 200-meter at Doha
- 200-meter at Lausanne
2017 Diamond League
In 2016, Felix opted out of both the Prefontaine Classic and the Diamond League competition in Doha. However, in the very next season, she returned. This was her last Diamond League appearance.
She ran in the 400-meter race with a world-record time of 49.65 seconds to win the Diamond League competition in London.