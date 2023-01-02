“All the feels” – Allyson Felix reacts to Diamond League’s throwback post of her performances

Allyson Felix is a well-known name throughout the United States. One of the most accomplished athletes of her day is a sprinter who was born in California.

The 35-year-old holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals among females. For the past 19 years, she has led the way on the track for the United States.

Diamond League's Instagram handle recently posted a montage video of Felix's all appearances in the prestigious league. Felix herself replied to the post, writing:

"All the feels. It’s been such a joy."

Via Instagram

Allyson Felix's performances in the Diamond League

Diamond League's Instagram handle shared a throwback post of Allyson Felix's greatest performances in the competition with the caption:

"Never waste a moment #DiamondLeague @allysonfelix."

Felix has competed in a total of seven Diamond Leagues, including the inaugural edition in 2010.

2010 Diamond League

Allyson Felix was an ambassador for the Women's 200/400-meter event in the competition. This was probably her best Diamond League season as she managed to win a total of seven events in the competition. She received medals in:

400-meter at Doha

400-meter at Eugene

200-meter at Paris

200-meter at Stockholm

400-meter at London

400-meter at Zürich

200-meter at Brussels

2011 Diamond League

Felix was once again elected as the ambassador for the 200/400-meter in the 2011 edition of the League. However, after a glorious first season, she never had that kind of success in any of the seasons later on. She managed to win three events, which are:

400-meter at Doha

400-meter at Rome

200-meter at New York

2012 Diamond League

Allyson Felix competed in the 2012 edition of the Diamond League, which began on May 11 in Doha, Qatar, and concluded on September 7 in Brussels, Belgium. She won just two events, which were:

100-meter at Doha

200-meter at Eugene

2013 Diamond League

Felix was part of the 2013 Diamond League, which could be marked as her worst season as she managed to win just one of the events, which was the 200-meter at London.

Allyson Felix at IAAF Diamond League 2013

2014 Diamond League

Allyson Felix participated in the 2014 edition to revamp her legacy. She again secured three wins, which were:

200-meter at Oslo

200-meter at Stockholm

200-meter at Brussels

Felix gained a bye into the 2015 World Championships in Athletics as the 200-meter champion of the 2014 IAAF Diamond League.

2015 Diamond League

Felix participated in the 2015 edition under great pressure. However, she put on a great show in two of the meets. In the 200-meter race held at Doha, Felix won with a timing of 21.98 seconds, matching Veronica Campbell’s record from the first Diamond League season in 2010. She won two events, which were:

200-meter at Doha

200-meter at Lausanne

2017 Diamond League

Allyson Felix at Muller Anniversary Games at London Stadium

In 2016, Felix opted out of both the Prefontaine Classic and the Diamond League competition in Doha. However, in the very next season, she returned. This was her last Diamond League appearance.

She ran in the 400-meter race with a world-record time of 49.65 seconds to win the Diamond League competition in London.

