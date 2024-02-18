All the World Records and World Leads that got re-written at USATF Indoor Championships 2024: ft. Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, & Tia Jones

The USATF Indoor Championships promised to serve up some incredible races for audiences, and they certainly delivered. For two days, fans got to witness multiple athletes establish new personal and season bests, but the highlights were the two world records.

On the first day of action, Tia Jones stunned everyone as she barreled through the 60m hurdles in just 7.67 seconds. This ties her with Devynne Charlton’s world record, which came just a handful of days ago at the 2024 Millrose Games. Before Jones and Charlton, the record was held by Susanna Kallur, when she clocked 7.68s in Karlsruhe in February of 2008.

Less than 20 minutes after Tia Jones set her world record at the USATF Indoor Championships, Grant Holloway mirrored the feat in the men's 60m hurdles. The American, who hasn't lost a single 60m hurdles race in a decade, clocked a jaw-dropping 7.27s, dipping under 0.02 seconds under his own world record of 7.29s. With this Holloway owns 12 of the top 25 times for this event.

Other than the two world records that were set in Albuquerque, athletes in action also managed to notch four world lead times. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall achieved a 7.18m in the women's long jump, setting a new personal best and world lead.

Two-time world champion Chase Jackson accomplished a throw of 20.02m in the women's shot for her world lead.

Defending world champion in the outdoor 100 and 200m, Noah Lyles, proved his prowess on the indoor track as he clocked a 6.43 in the 60m sprint. He beat his own personal best and world lead that he'd set earlier in the month at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix by 0.01 seconds.

The last world lead of the USATF Indoor Championships was courtesy of two-time Olympic and world champion Ryan Crouser, who achieved a distance of 22.80m in the shot put and managed to re-write the meet record for the event as well.

Meet records that were broken at the USATF Indoor Championships

Outside of Crouser’s 22.80m throw in the shot put, three other meet records were made at the USATF Indoor Championships.

The first of the lot was in the men’s pole vault, credit to Chris Nilsen. Silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Nilsen was the only athlete to clear 6.00m at the tournament.

Next, Nike athlete Alexis Holmes clocked a personal best of 50.34s in the 400m sprint, re-writing the meet record for the same.

Men's long-distance runner Cole Hocker, meanwhile, reset the meet record for the 1500m race when he took home the win with a personal best of 3:37.51.