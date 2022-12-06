Allyson Felix is undoubtedly one of the best sprinters of all time. Having made her Olympic debut at the age of 18 at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics, the 10-time United States national champion has had one of the longest careers in the sport. She recently announced that she intends to retire before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Allyson Felix at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships (Image via Getty)

Allyson Felix's memorable time at USATF Night of Legends

At the 2022 USATF Night of Legends in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Allyson Felix was awarded the Legacy Award. The award is presented to athletes in recognition of their sporting achievements along with the work they've done outside the sport. It recognizes the athlete as an inspirational figure who has had a massive impact on the sport.

Allyson Felix's successful career

Felix became a professional athlete before her involvement in the Olympics. At the age of 17, she turned pro by competing in the 2003 Paris World Championships. The very next year, she qualified for the 200-meter sprint at the Olympic trials. She went on to win her first Olympic medal at the games in Athens, bagging a silver in the 200-meter sprint.

Allyson Felix wins silver: Women 200m Medal Ceremony (Photo by Stuart Hannagan/Getty Images)

She became the youngest-ever world champion at the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki by winning the gold medal in her favorite item, the 200-meter sprint. She then defended the title at the championships in Osaka two years later.

At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Felix won a gold medal in the 4×400-meter relay, fulfilling her stated goal of winning an Olympic gold medal:

"My next goal is not the world record, but gold in Beijing."

She also finished second in the 200-meter sprint and left Beijing with two medals.

In London, Felix fulfilled her lifelong dream of winning an individual Olympic gold medal. She became the Olympic champion in the 200-meter sprint and topped off her run in London with two more gold medals in the 400 and 100-meter relays. Team USA set an Olympic and World record in the 100-meter relay.

Allyson Felix wins gold in London (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The American veteran won two relay golds and 400-meter silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. In her final Olympic run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won gold in the 400-meter relay and set a Masters Athletics world record with her bronze-winning performance in the 400-meter sprint.

Felix has had an untra-successful World Championships career. Having won 13 golds, three silvers, and three bronze medals, she has the highest medal tally of any athlete at the World Championships ahead of Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.

At the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, the 37-year-old won gold in the 4x400-meter relay and bronze in the mixed version of the same event. After her run, she announced her retirement and left people nostalgic with the image of an 18-year-old Felix stepping up to the starting line.

It is an understatement to say that she is deserving of the Night of Legends award.

