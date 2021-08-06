Amoj Jacob - 3 things you need to know about India's 400m sprinter who helped men's relay team set Asian record at Olympics 2021

The Indian quartet of Anas Muhammed, Nirmal Noah, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob bowed out of the men's 4x400m relay after they failed to qualify for the final. India were drawn in heat 2 of the qualifier, along with Poland, Jamaica, Belgium, Japan, France, South Africa and Columbia.

The Indian men failed to qualify for the final as they finished fourth in their heat, behind Poland, Jamaica and Belgium. But their time of 3:00.25 was enough to set a new area record or continental record.

News Flash: This is UNBELIEVABLE 🔥🔥🔥

India create NEW ASIAN Record in Men's 4X400m Relay (Heat 2) clocking 3:00.25. Finished 4th in Heat 2

Indian team comprised Muhammed Anas, Nirma Noah Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/S3lkSTvZ87 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

The previous Asian record was held by Qatar, who clocked a timing of 3:00.56 during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The man being hailed for helping India establish a new Asian record is Amoj Jacob. Here are 3 things you might not know about the sprinter.

1. Specializes in 400m and 800m sprints

Amoj Jacob specializes in 400m and 800m sprints. Amoj Jacob was also part of the Indian team of Kunhu Muhammed, Arokia Rajiv and Mohammad Anas that clocked 3:02.92 in the men’s 4×400m relay at the 2017 Asian Athletic Championships to win gold medal. It was India’s first title win in men’s 4×400m relay since Seoul 1975.

2. Two medals at Asian Junior Championships

Amoj Jacob also has two medals from the Asian Junior Championships. He won gold in the men's 800m and silver in the men's 4x400m relay at the 2016 Asian Junior Championships.

3. Personal best of 45.68s

In March this year, at an athletics meet in Patila, Amoj Jacob produced his personal best in 400m as he clocked 45.68s.

Amoj Jacob clocked the quickest leg time in the second heat

While Anas Muhammed was at the starting line in the second heat, Amoj Jacob was given the responsibility of the anchor leg. The anchor leg is the final position in a relay race. The decision to have Amoj Jacob on the anchor leg proved to be the right one for India.

A finer analysis of how the four Indian men ran the relay shows that of the four racers, it was Amoj Jacob who clocked the quickest leg time. Amoj Jacob took 44.68s to complete the last lap.

Leg times of Anas Mihammed, Nirmal Noah, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob during the men's 4x400m relay heat 1

It was because of Amoj Jacob's fantastic run in the final lap that India were able to set a new Asian record.

