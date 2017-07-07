Asian Athletics Championships 2017 Day 2 round-up: On historic day, Indian athletes clinch eight medals, including four golds

India now have six golds in two days.

Muhammed Anas after winning the 400m men’s gold

After a strong showing on Day 1 by the Indian athletes, the second day of the Asian Athletics Championships has seen them do even better as they bagged a haul of eight medals, including four golds.

India’s first medals of the day came in the women’s 400m final as Nirmala Sheoran won the gold medal. In third place was another Indian runner in the form of Jisna Mathew, while Vietnamese Quach Thi picked up the silver.

Sheoran clocked a fantastic timing of 52.01 seconds as Thi finished at 52.78. Mathew, who picked up the bronze, was a little over half-a-second behind with a time of 53.32, just four-hundredths of a second in front of compatriot MR Poovamma.

The men’s 400m had an even better result, as India clinched a memorable one-two on top the podium. Muhammed Anas clinched the gold medal and Rajiv Arokia took silver. Ahmed Mubarak of Oman rounded off the top three by taking home the bronze.

Anas finished with an impressive timing of 45.77 seconds, with Arokia coming in next at 46.14. It could have been three Indians in medal-winning positions but Amoj Jacob finished in fourth place 46.49, one-tenth of a second behind Mubarak.

The gold rush continued as Indian athletes won gold in both the 1500m events. Ajay Kumar Saroj finished in first place at 3:48:85, followed by Jamal Hairane of Qatar in second place and Moslem Naidoost of Iran taking home the bronze.

Over on the women’s side, it was PU Chitra who dominated proceedings and won India its fourth gold of the day and sixth overall. She clocked a brilliant 4:17:92, with the next runner Geng Min of China coming in at 4:19:15. The bronze medal was won Ayako Jinnouchi of Japan.

After a gold in the women’s section yesterday, India won a silver in the men’s shot put. Tajinder Pal Singh shot a score of 19.77 to clinch second place, as Iran’s Ali Samari took the gold. Kazakh Ivan Ivanov won the bronze medal.

India’s final medal of the day was a bronze in the women’s 100m by Dutee Chand. Kazakhstan’s Viktoriya Zyabkina finished in first place, while Olga Safronova completed a double for her nation on the podium with a silver.