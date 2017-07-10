Asian Athletics Championships 2017: List of all medal winners for India
India topped the medal tally at Bhubaneswar.
by Akash Bhatt
With nine medals (five gold, one silver and three bronze) on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, India finished on top of the medals tally, comfortably beating China and Kazakhstan who took the second and third spots respectively. A total of 29 medals, with as many as 12 golds ensured this was India’s best performance at the championship.
Host India retain the lead and finish as table-toppers. What a run it has been! #AAC2017 pic.twitter.com/4DmVUSUcF0— Asian Athletics 2017 (@Bhubaneswar2017) July 9, 2017
Below is the complete list of medal winners for India.
Gold Medal Winners
|Winner
|Event
|Time/Distance
|Muhammed Anas Y
|Men’s 400m Run
|45.77
|Ajay Kumar Saroj
|Men’s 1500m Run
|3:45.85
|G Lakshmanan
|Men’s 5000m Run
|14:54.48
|G Lakshmanan
|Men’s 10000m Run
|29:55.87
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|85.23m
|Kunju Muhammed/
Amoj Jacob/
Muhammed Anas Y/
Arokia Rajiv
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|3:02.92
|Chitra P U
|Women’s 1500m Run
|4:17.92
|Sudha Singh
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
|9:59.47
|Manpreet Kaur
|Women’s Shot Put
|18.28m
Debashree Mazumdar/
|Women’s 4x400m Relay
|3:31.34
|Swapna Barman
|Women’s Heptathlon
|5942 pts
|Nirmla
|Women’s 400m Run
|52.01
Silver medal winners
|Winner
|Event
|Time/Distance
|Arokia Rajiv
|Men’s 400m Run
|46.14
|Gopi Thonakal
|Men’s 10000m Run
|29:58.89
|Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
|Men’s Shot Put
|19.77m
|Neena V
|Women’s Long Jump
|6.54m
|Anu R
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|57.22
Bronze medal winners
|Winner
|Event
|Time/Distance
|Jinson Johnson
|Men’s 800m Run
|1:50.07
|Jabir MP
|Men’s 400m Hurdles
|50.22
|Vikas Gowda
|Men’s Discus Throw
|60.81m
|Davinder Singh Kang
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|83.29m
|Dutee Chand
|Women’s 100m Run
|11.52
|Jisna Mathew
|Women’s 400m Run
|53.32
|Sanjivani Jadhav
|Women’s 5000m Run
|16:00.24
|Nayana James
|Women’s Long Jump
|6.42m
|Sheena NV
|Women’s Triple Jump
|13.42m
|Annu Rani
|Women’s Javelin Throw
|57.32m
|Merlin K Joseph/
Himashree Roy/
Srabani Nanda/
Dutee Chand
|Women’s 4x100m Relay
|44.57
|Purnima Hembram
|Women’s Heptathlon
|5798 pts