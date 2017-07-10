Write an article

Asian Athletics Championships 2017: List of all medal winners for India

India topped the medal tally at Bhubaneswar.

by Akash Bhatt
News 10 Jul 2017, 13:06 IST
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra claimed his first gold at the senior level

With nine medals (five gold, one silver and three bronze) on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, India finished on top of the medals tally, comfortably beating China and Kazakhstan who took the second and third spots respectively. A total of 29 medals, with as many as 12 golds ensured this was India’s best performance at the championship.

Below is the complete list of medal winners for India.

Gold Medal Winners

WinnerEventTime/Distance
Muhammed Anas YMen’s 400m Run45.77 
Ajay Kumar SarojMen’s 1500m Run3:45.85
G LakshmananMen’s 5000m Run14:54.48
G LakshmananMen’s 10000m Run29:55.87
Neeraj ChopraMen’s Javelin Throw85.23m
Kunju Muhammed/
Amoj Jacob/
Muhammed Anas Y/
Arokia Rajiv		Men’s 4x400m Relay3:02.92
Chitra P UWomen’s 1500m Run4:17.92
Sudha SinghWomen’s 3000m Steeplechase9:59.47
Manpreet KaurWomen’s Shot Put18.28m

Debashree Mazumdar/
MR Poovamma/
Jisna Matthew/
Nirmla

Women’s 4x400m Relay3:31.34
Swapna BarmanWomen’s Heptathlon5942 pts
NirmlaWomen’s 400m Run52.01

Silver medal winners

WinnerEventTime/Distance
Arokia RajivMen’s 400m Run46.14
Gopi ThonakalMen’s 10000m Run29:58.89
Tajinder Pal Singh ToorMen’s Shot Put19.77m
Neena VWomen’s Long Jump6.54m
Anu RWomen’s 400m Hurdles57.22

Bronze medal winners


WinnerEventTime/Distance
Jinson JohnsonMen’s 800m Run1:50.07
Jabir MPMen’s 400m Hurdles50.22
Vikas GowdaMen’s Discus Throw60.81m
Davinder Singh KangMen’s Javelin Throw83.29m
Dutee ChandWomen’s 100m Run11.52
Jisna MathewWomen’s 400m Run53.32
Sanjivani JadhavWomen’s 5000m Run16:00.24
Nayana JamesWomen’s Long Jump6.42m
Sheena NV Women’s Triple Jump13.42m
Annu RaniWomen’s Javelin Throw57.32m
Merlin K Joseph/
Himashree Roy/
Srabani Nanda/
Dutee Chand		Women’s 4x100m Relay44.57
Purnima HembramWomen’s Heptathlon5798 pts

