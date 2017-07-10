Asian Athletics Championships 2017: List of all medal winners for India

India topped the medal tally at Bhubaneswar.

by Akash Bhatt News 10 Jul 2017, 13:06 IST

Neeraj Chopra claimed his first gold at the senior level

With nine medals (five gold, one silver and three bronze) on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, India finished on top of the medals tally, comfortably beating China and Kazakhstan who took the second and third spots respectively. A total of 29 medals, with as many as 12 golds ensured this was India’s best performance at the championship.

Host India retain the lead and finish as table-toppers. What a run it has been! #AAC2017 pic.twitter.com/4DmVUSUcF0 — Asian Athletics 2017 (@Bhubaneswar2017) July 9, 2017

Below is the complete list of medal winners for India.

Gold Medal Winners

Winner Event Time/Distance Muhammed Anas Y Men’s 400m Run 45.77 Ajay Kumar Saroj Men’s 1500m Run 3:45.85 G Lakshmanan Men’s 5000m Run 14:54.48 G Lakshmanan Men’s 10000m Run 29:55.87 Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw 85.23m Kunju Muhammed/

Amoj Jacob/

Muhammed Anas Y/

Arokia Rajiv Men’s 4x400m Relay 3:02.92 Chitra P U Women’s 1500m Run 4:17.92 Sudha Singh Women’s 3000m Steeplechase 9:59.47 Manpreet Kaur Women’s Shot Put 18.28m Debashree Mazumdar/

MR Poovamma/

Jisna Matthew/

Nirmla Women’s 4x400m Relay 3:31.34 Swapna Barman Women’s Heptathlon 5942 pts Nirmla Women’s 400m Run 52.01

Silver medal winners

Winner Event Time/Distance Arokia Rajiv Men’s 400m Run 46.14 Gopi Thonakal Men’s 10000m Run 29:58.89 Tajinder Pal Singh Toor Men’s Shot Put 19.77m Neena V Women’s Long Jump 6.54m Anu R Women’s 400m Hurdles 57.22

Bronze medal winners