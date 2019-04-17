Asian Athletics Championships 2019 Schedule
With just a little over three days remaining, the capital city of Qatar is getting ready to host the 23rd edition of the Asian Athletics Championship in Doha. The previous 2017 edition of the Championships had taken place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha where 41 nations had participated in 42 events.
India had emerged on top of the tally, surpassing China with 29 medals that year. Consequently, hopes for the 23rd edition have considerably doubled from the Indian squad headed to the Middle East country. The competition has also expanded this time with the expected participation of 63 nations which promise to make this year's Championships an exciting and happening event for India.
The four-day gala athletics event is scheduled to begin from the 21st of April and will continue until the 24th of the month. There are promising athletes from our country to watch out for as they go in for the big medals inside the hallowed grounds of the Khalifa stadium.
Here's the schedule of the event:
Day 1 (21st April)
Opening Ceremony at 16:00 Doha time.
Men:
800m- Round 1
400m- Round 1
400m Hurdles- Round 1
Pole Vault- Final
100 m- Round 1
400m- Semi Final
Discus throw- Final
3000m SC- Finals
10000m- Final
Women:
800m- Round 1
400m- Round 1
Javelin Throw- Final
400m Hurdles- Round 1
5000m- Final
100m- Final
Shot put- Final
400m- Final
Day 2 (22nd April)
Men-
Javelin Throw- Qualification
5000m- Round 1
Shot Put- Qualification
100m- Decathlon 1
800m- Semi Final
Long Jump- Decathlon 2
4x100m- Round 1
Javelin Throw- Final
Shot Put- Decathlon 3
Triple Jump- Final
400m Hurdles- Final
100m- Semi Final
400m- Final
Shot Put- Final
High Jump- Decathlon 4
800m- Final
100m- Final
400m- Decathlon 5
Women-
High Jump- Qualification
Triple Jump- Qualification
1500m- Round 1
100m Hurdles- Heptathlon 1
4x100m- Round 1
High Jump- Heptathlon 2
Shot Put- Heptathlon 3
800m- Final
Hammer Throw- Final
Long Jump- Final
200m- Heptathlon 4
100m- Final
Day 3 (23rd April)
Men-
110m Hurdles- Decathlon 6
High Jump- Qualification
110m Hurdles- Round 1
Discus Throw- Decathlon 7
Pole Vault- Decathlon 8
Javelin Throw- Decathlon 9
200m- Round 1
Long Jump- Qualification
1500m- Decathlon
Hammer Throw- Qualification
1500m- Round 1
4x100m- Final
Women-
Long Jump- Heptathlon 5
100m Hurdles- Round 1
Javelin Throw- Heptathlon 6
Pole Vault- Final
3000m SC- Final
800m- Heptathlon
200m- Round 1
Triple Jump- Final
High Jump- Final
4x100m- Final
10000m- Final
Day 4 (24th April)
Men-
200m- Semi Final
4x400m- Heats
110m Hurdles- Final
High Jump- Final
Long Jump- Final
200m- Final
Hammer Throw- Final
5000m- Final
4x400m- Final
Women-
200m- Semi Final
4x400m- Heats
Discus Throw- Final
100m Hurdles- Final
200m- Final
1500m- Final
4x400m- Final
Closing Ceremony at 20:30 Doha Time