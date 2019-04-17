Asian Athletics Championships 2019 Schedule

Athletics - Commonwealth Games Day 9

With just a little over three days remaining, the capital city of Qatar is getting ready to host the 23rd edition of the Asian Athletics Championship in Doha. The previous 2017 edition of the Championships had taken place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha where 41 nations had participated in 42 events.

India had emerged on top of the tally, surpassing China with 29 medals that year. Consequently, hopes for the 23rd edition have considerably doubled from the Indian squad headed to the Middle East country. The competition has also expanded this time with the expected participation of 63 nations which promise to make this year's Championships an exciting and happening event for India.

The four-day gala athletics event is scheduled to begin from the 21st of April and will continue until the 24th of the month. There are promising athletes from our country to watch out for as they go in for the big medals inside the hallowed grounds of the Khalifa stadium.

Here's the schedule of the event:

Day 1 (21st April)

Opening Ceremony at 16:00 Doha time.

Men:

800m- Round 1

400m- Round 1

400m Hurdles- Round 1

Pole Vault- Final

100 m- Round 1

400m- Semi Final

Discus throw- Final

3000m SC- Finals

10000m- Final

Women:

800m- Round 1

400m- Round 1

Javelin Throw- Final

400m Hurdles- Round 1

5000m- Final

100m- Final

Shot put- Final

400m- Final

Day 2 (22nd April)

Men-

Javelin Throw- Qualification

5000m- Round 1

Shot Put- Qualification

100m- Decathlon 1

800m- Semi Final

Long Jump- Decathlon 2

4x100m- Round 1

Javelin Throw- Final

Shot Put- Decathlon 3

Triple Jump- Final

400m Hurdles- Final

100m- Semi Final

400m- Final

Shot Put- Final

High Jump- Decathlon 4

800m- Final

100m- Final

400m- Decathlon 5

Women-

High Jump- Qualification

Triple Jump- Qualification

1500m- Round 1

100m Hurdles- Heptathlon 1

4x100m- Round 1

High Jump- Heptathlon 2

Shot Put- Heptathlon 3

800m- Final

Hammer Throw- Final

Long Jump- Final

200m- Heptathlon 4

100m- Final

Day 3 (23rd April)

Men-

110m Hurdles- Decathlon 6

High Jump- Qualification

110m Hurdles- Round 1

Discus Throw- Decathlon 7

Pole Vault- Decathlon 8

Javelin Throw- Decathlon 9

200m- Round 1

Long Jump- Qualification

1500m- Decathlon

Hammer Throw- Qualification

1500m- Round 1

4x100m- Final

Women-

Long Jump- Heptathlon 5

100m Hurdles- Round 1

Javelin Throw- Heptathlon 6

Pole Vault- Final

3000m SC- Final

800m- Heptathlon

200m- Round 1

Triple Jump- Final

High Jump- Final

4x100m- Final

10000m- Final

Day 4 (24th April)

Men-

200m- Semi Final

4x400m- Heats

110m Hurdles- Final

High Jump- Final

Long Jump- Final

200m- Final

Hammer Throw- Final

5000m- Final

4x400m- Final

Women-

200m- Semi Final

4x400m- Heats

Discus Throw- Final

100m Hurdles- Final

200m- Final

1500m- Final

4x400m- Final

Closing Ceremony at 20:30 Doha Time