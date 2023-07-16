Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Abha Khatua shatters records with a throw of 18.06m; wins silver in shot put

Unheralded Abha Khatua stunned the athletics world by equaling the women's shot put national record and securing a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships. In a surprise performance, Khatua, a 28-year-old athlete, achieved a remarkable improvement, throwing the four kg iron ball a distance of 18.06m.

This distance was a significant leap from her previous best of 17.13m, marking an astonishing improvement of 93cm. Khatua's exceptional throw came in her fourth attempt during the competition, securing her second place behind Song Jiayuan, who threw 18.88m to claim the gold medal.

Khatua's second-best throw of the day was 17.10m, further showcasing her consistency and skill. The achievement is made even more impressive as Khatua equaled the national record set by veteran athlete Manpreet Kaur.

Kaur, a highly respected figure in Indian athletics, had held the record until Khatua's exceptional performance matched it on this momentous day. Kaur managed to secure the bronze medal with her first-round throw of 17 meters, demonstrating her enduring skill and passion to the sport.

The Asian Athletics Championships also witnessed the continued success of Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary, who both clinched their second medals in the competition. Yarraji, who had already made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles, achieved another milestone in her athletic career.

She added a silver medal to her collection, this time in the 200-meter event. She clocked an impressive time of 23.13 seconds, solidifying her status as one of India's most promising sprinters.

India shines at Asian Athletics meet, secures third place with 27 Medals

India put up an impressive performance at the Asian Athletics Meet, securing a commendable third-place finish with a total of 27 medals. Among these were six gold medals, showcasing India's dominance in various events.

Alongside the gold medals, India also claimed 12 silver medals and nine bronze medals, highlighting the team's consistency and depth of talent. On the final day of the championship, India extended their impressive medal-winning streak by securing an additional 13 medals.

These medals included eight silver and five bronze, further solidifying India's success in the competition. This remarkable achievement is a testament to India's growing prowess in athletics on the Asian stage.