Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Ajay Kumar Saroj grabs gold and Aishwarya Mishra wins bronze for India

The second day at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, being held in Bangkok, Thailand, has been quite fruitful for the Indian contingent. The men's 1500m runner, Ajay Kumar Saroj and women's 400m athlete, Aishwarya Mishra, have won medals in their respective events.

In the men's 1500m final, Ajay Kumar Saroj clinched the gold medal. He finished the race with a timing of 3:41.51 to secure the first position. The silver medal went to the Japanese runner Yusuke Takahashi, who took 3:42.04 to complete the race. In the event, the Chinese athlete Liu Dezhu, won the bronze medal as he clocked 3:42.30 to finish third.

Meanwhile, in the women's 400 meters race, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra grabbed the bronze medal. She took 53.07 seconds to complete the race. Sri Lankan runner Ramanayaka Nadeesha took home the gold medal with a timing of 52.61 seconds. The silver medal went to Uzbekistan's Farida Solieva who clocked 52.95 to secure the second spot.

However, in the men's 400 meters, Muhammed Ajmal missed out on a medal, as he finished fourth. He took 45.36 seconds in the final to finish the race. Another runner representing India in the 400m, Rajesh Ramesh finished the race at sixth position with a timing of 45.67 seconds

India in third spot in medal's table as day two of Asian Athletics Championships ends

The performance of the Indian contingent at the mega event has been quite good so far. The men's 10,000m runner, Abhishek Pal won the bronze medal on the first day. While, the second day at the Asian Athletics Championships turned out to be excellent. Jyothi Yarraji claimed the gold medal in women's 100 meter hurdles.

Thereafter, the triple jumper, Abdulla Aboobacker won gold with a 16.92 meters jump. In addition, India now has a gold medal in men's 1500m and a bronze in women's 400m final as well. More track and field action action await us as our top athletes compete to increase India's medal count at the Asian Athletics Championships.

