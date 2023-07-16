Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 5 (July 16)

India finished the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 on a high, winning nine medals on the final day (Day 5) of the competition. With a total of 27 medals, India finish their campaign in third position.

India began Sunday, July 16, with a silver medal from Priyanka Goswami. The National record holder finished second in the 20km race walk. In the men's edition of the event, Vikash Singh won the bronze medal. Gulveer Singh and Ankita also won bronze medals in the men's and women's 5000m events.

In the evening session, India's Abha Khatua and Manpreet Kaur finished second and third, respectively, in the Women's Shot put. China's Jiayuan Song clinched the gold medal in the event.

Javelin thrower Manu DP clinched a silver medal with a throw of 81.01 in the final attempt. Japan's Roderick Dean won the goal medal with an 83.15m throw, leaving India's Manu DP and Pakistan's Yasir Muhammad fighting for silver. The Pakistan athlete managed only 79.93m in his final attempt and had to settle for bronze.

After winning the gold medal in the 100m gold, Jyothi Yarraji added a silver medal to her tally with a 23.13s finish in the 200m. Singapore's Shanti Pereira won the gold medal with an impressive run of 22.70s.

India clinched a bronze medal in the women's 4x400m relay race. Subha Venkatesan, who helped India to finish on top of the mixed relay event, once again rescued the team to finish third.

The men's team won a silver medal in the 4x400 relay race. India and Sri Lanka had a close battle, and it was Sri Lanka's Kalinga Kumarage who helped the team win the medal. India finished with 3:01.80s, while Sri Lanka clinched the gold with 3:01.56s.

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Updated Medal Tally after Day 5

After the end of Day Five, India finishes the Asian Athletics Championships in third place with 27 medals, including six gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze medals. China finished second with eight gold medals, eight silver, and six bronze medals. Japan clinched 37 medals, including 16 gold medals, 11 silver, and 10 bronze, to finish at the top.

Sri Lanka, with two gold medals on Day five, moved to the fourth spot to end with three gold, two silver, and three bronze. Japan, China, and India are the only three teams with more than 20 medals. No other team has crossed the double-figure mark in the event.