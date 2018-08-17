Asian Games 2018: All the Games Records in Athletics

2014 Asian Games

The eighteenth edition of the pan-Asian games is right around the corner. This time around, the Asian Games will be coming to us from the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. It is the first time that two cities have co-hosted the games. It is also the first time since 1962, that the games are being held in Indonesia.

Track and Field events are the mainstays of any big-ticket multi-sport event. They provide the fans with some thrilling action and memorable moments. The various disciplines have not disappointed at the Asian Games as well.

And so, we take a look at all the current withstanding records in Athletics at the Asian Games, some of which were created by Indian athletes.

Timing is denoted as follows, MM:SS.MS (Minutes:Seconds.Milliseconds)

Men's

Track (In minutes and seconds)

100m: 9.93; Femi Seun Ogunode, Qatar; 2014 Asian Games

200m: 20.14; Femi Seun Ogunode, Qatar; 2014 Asian Games

400m: 44.46; Yousef Masrahi, Saudi Arabia; 2014 Asian Games

800m: 1:45.45; Sajad Moradi, Iran; 2010 Asian Games

1500m: 3:36.49; Mohammed Shaween, Saudi Arabia; 2010 Asian Games

5000m: 13:26.13; Mohamed Al Garni, Qatar; 2014 Asian Games

10000m: 27:32.72; Bilisuma Shugi Gelassa, Bahrain; 2010 Asian Games

Marathon: 2H 8:21; Takeyuki Nakayama, Japan; 1986 Asian Games

110m Hurdles: 13.09; Liu Xiang, China; 2010 Asian Games

400m Hurdles: 48.42; Hadi Soua'an Somaily; 2002 Asian Games

3000m Steeplechase: 8:25.89; Tareq Mubarak Taher, Bahrain; 2010 Asian Games

Field (In metres )

High Jump: 2.33m; Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar; 2014 Asian Games

Pole Vault: 5.65m; Igor Potapovich, Kazakhstan; 1994 Asian Games

Long Jump: 8.14m; Hussein Al-Sabee, Saudi Arabia; 2002 Asian Games

Triple Jump: 17.31m; Zou Sixin, China; 1990 Asian Games

Shot Put: 20.57m; Sultan Aboulmajeed E Alhabashi, Saudi Arabia; 2010 Asian Games

Discus Throw: 67.99m; Ehsan Hadadi, Iran; 2010 Asian Games

Hammer Throw: 78.72m; Koji Murofushi, Japan; 2002 Asian Games

Javelin Throw: 89.15m; Zhao Qinggang, China; 2014 Asian Games

Relay (In minutes and seconds)

4x100m: 37.99; China (Shiwei, Zhenye, Bingtian, Peimeng); 2014 Asian Games

4x400m: 3:01.70; Japan (Osakada, Tabata, Kan, Karube); 1998 Asian Games

Walk (In hours, minutes, and seconds)

20km: 1H 19:45; Wang Zhen, China; 2014 Asian Games

50km: 3H 40:19; Takayuki Tanii, Japan; 2014 Asian Games

Decathlon (points): 8384 pts; Dimitriy Karpov, Kazakhstan; 2006 Asian Games

Women's

Track (In minutes and seconds)

100m: 11.15; Susanthika Jayasinghe, Sri Lanka; 2002 Asian Games

200m: 22.48; Damayanthi Dharsha, Sri Lanka; 1998 Asian Games

400m: 51.11; Kemi Adekoya, Bahrain; 2014 Asian Games

800m: 1:59.02; Margarita Matsko, Kazakhstan; 2014 Asian Games

1500m: 4:06.03; Sunita Rani, India; 2002 Asian Games

5000m: 14:40.41; Sun Yingjie, China; 2002 Asian Games

10000m: 30:28.26; Sun Yingjie, China; 2002 Asian Games

Marathon: 2H 21:47; Naoko Takahashi, Japan; 1998 Asian Games

100m Hurdles: 12.63; Olga Shishigina, Kazakhstan; 1998 Asian Games

400m Hurdles: 55.09; Kemi Adekoya, Bahrain; 2014 Asian Games

3000m Steeplechase: 9:31.36; Ruth Jebet, Bahrain; 2014 Asian Games

Field (In metres)

High Jump: 1.95m; Svetlana Radzivil, Uzbekistan; 2010 Asian Games

Pole Vault: 4.35m; Gao Shuying & Li Ling, China; 2002 Asian Games & 2014 Asian Games

Long Jump: 6.91m; Yao Weili, China; 1994 Asian Games

Triple Jump: 14.37m; Xie Limei, China; 2006 Asian Games

Shot Put: 20.55m; Sui Xinmei, China; 1990 Asian Games

Discus Throw: 66.18m; Li Yanfeng, China; 2010 Asian Games

Hammer Throw: 77.33m; Zhang Wenxiu, China; 2014 Asian Games

Javelin Throw: 65.47m; Zhang Li, China; 2014 Asian Games

Relay (In minutes and seconds)

4x100m: 42.83; China (Yujia, Lingwei, Huijun, Yongli); 2014 Asian Games

4x400m: 3:38.68; India (Pawar, Luka, Kaur, Poovamma); 2014 Asian Games

Walk (In hours, minutes, and seconds)

20km: 1H 30:06; Liu Hong, China; 2010 Asian Games

Decathlon (points): 6360 pts; Ghada Shouaa, Syria; 1994 Asian Games