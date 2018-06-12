Asian Games 2018: Gavit Murli Kumar wins Gold in Gouden Spike meet in the Netherlands

The youngster recorded the second-best time ever by an Indian in the long distance race.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 12 Jun 2018, 14:57 IST

Gavit Murli Kumar (Credit: Indian Express)

What's the story?

Indian long-distance runner, Gavit Murli Kumar, continued his preparations for the 2018 Asian Games, as he clinched the Gold medal in the Gouden Spike meet at Leiden, Netherlands. Murli Kumar recorded the best time by an Indian this season en route to the podium finish.

In case you didn't know...

The 21-year-old runner was born in Dang district of Gujarat. He made his debut in 2015 and has been going strong ever since.

Heart of the matter

Recording the best time of the season, the young runner, Gavit Murli Kumar brought home the Gold medal from the Netherlands. Murli Kumar finished the race in 28:43.34; recording the all-time second-best time in the event by an Indian.

The current record holder for the best time is Surendra Singh, who completed the same event (10000 m) in 28:02.89 at Vigo, Spain in 2008.

The long distance runner has been competing on the track ever since 2015 and has slowly progressed over the years. From his debut in 2015 - till now - Murli Kumar has been able to reduce his time for 5000 m by over forty seconds. While for 10000 m, the runner's exploits and rigorous training have led to a reduction of over a minute.

Murli Kumar is one of India's better prospects for Athletics in the future, and the 21-year-old will hope that he continues to deliver such performances.

What's next?

Encouraged by his performance in the Netherlands, fans will be hoping that Murli Kumar is able to produce the same heroics in Jakarta, in a few months time. While clocking only the second-best time by an Indian, in the 10000 m events, the young runner will himself be confident going into the Games.

Only time will tell whether he is able to replicate his performances for yet another podium finish, this time at a bigger stage of the Asian Games. Do you think he has the firepower in him to bring more laurels for India at the upcoming Games in Jakarta? Do let us know in the comments below.