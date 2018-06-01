Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: High jumper Tejaswin Shankar ruled out due to injury

One of India's best prospects ruled out of the Asiad due to injury and University commitments

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News 01 Jun 2018, 12:50 IST
35

Tejaswin Shankar
Tejaswin Shankar

What's the story?

In a blow to India's medal hopes, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been ruled out due to an injury from the Asiad.

The young high jumper will not be taking part in the interstate meet in Guwahati, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed to Sportskeeda, and, as a result, will fail to qualify for the Asian Games.

In case you didn't know...

The 19-year-old high jumper is one of India's biggest prospects for the future. Tejaswin currently holds the national record for high jump in India. Recently, he cleared a staggering height of 2.29 meters in order to create the record.

Tejaswin was born and brought up in Delhi. He took up high jump in school and has gone on to claim various accolades. Tejawin also took part in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games but failed to win a medal.

Heart of the matter

Tejaswin is currently nursing an injury in his back and neck which will rule him out of the games. Additionally, his commitments to his University will also act as a barrier.

Tejaswin's absence from the Indian roster will be a huge blow as he has been one of the best performing athletes in the recent years. He will take this time to recover from his injury and fulfill his commitments to his University and will hopefully be back for the next big event- Tokyo 2020.

What's next?

With the future of his career in mind, Tejaswin has opted to sit out the Asiad. He is one of India's strongest hopes for a medal in future international events. Therefore, his decision to recover from an injury rather than forcing himself to be back early is a smart one.

The rest of the Indian contingent is currently preparing themselves for the Games. The Asian Games begin from August 18 and will take place in Jakarta and Palembang.

Asian Games 2018 Tejaswin Shankar
Asian Games 2018: Indian Olympic Association leaves out...
RELATED STORY
Tejaswin Shankar betters own national record, finishes...
RELATED STORY
Federation Cup Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar seals...
RELATED STORY
Three months before my father died, he told me to play...
RELATED STORY
Indian 20km walker B Soumya qualifies for 2018 Asian Games 
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Commonwealth Games gold medallist...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Athletics Federation of India declares...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'India should follow strict laws to...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games could have 7 joint Korean teams: Seoul official
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Aussie cricketer Mitchell...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...