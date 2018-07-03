Asian Games 2018: India's Athletics contingent for Jakarta announced
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has shortlisted a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The selection committee of AFI which met on Saturday 30th June 2018 after the conclusion of 58th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships which also served as the final selection trials for the Asiad, unanimously approved holding of confirmatory trials for those athletes who were not part of the national coaching camps as well as those who failed to meet the Asian Games selection guidelines in Guwahati set by AFI in advance.
“The team that will travel to Jakarta will be finalised after confirmatory trials on 15-16 August 2018. Only those athletes who were not in coaching camps will have to give confirmatory trials. However, as announced earlier, the 4x400m relay team will consist of only those athletes who were in the national coaching camps. The athletes who were exempted in advance from attending the final selection trials such as Neeraj Chopra, Seema Poonia and Tintu Luka will not be attending the confirmatory trials,” said Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President.
Team list
Women
100m – Dutee Chand
200m – Hima Das, Dutee Chand
400m- Hima Das, Nirmala (Subject to confirmatory trials)
800m - Tintu Luka (Subject to confirmatory trials)
1500m- PU Chitra, Monika Chaudhary (Subject to confirmatory trials)
5000m- Sanjivani Jadhav, L Surya
10000m- Sanjivani Jadhav, L Surya
400m- Juana Murmu (Subject to confirmatory trials), Anu Raghvan (Subject to confirmatory trials)
3000m- SC Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav
Long Jump- Nayana James (Subject to confirmatory trials), Neena Varakkil Pinto (Subject to
confirmatory trials)
20km Race Walk- Sowmya B, Khushbir Kaur
Heptathlon- Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram
Discus Throw- Seema Poonia, Sandeep Kumari (Subject to confirmatory trials)
Hammer Throw- Sarita Singh
Javelin Throw- Annu Rani (Subject to confirmatory trials)
4x400m Relay- MR Poovamma, Saritaben Gaikwad, Sonia Vaishya, Vijayakumari, VK Vismaya, Jisna Matthew
Men
200m- Mohammed Anas
400m- Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia
800m- Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
1500m- Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
5000m- G Lakshmanan
10000m- G Lakshmanan
400m- H Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar
3000m- SC Naveen Kumar Dagar, Shankarlal Swami
High Jump- Chetan B (Subject to confirmatory trials)
Long Jump- Sreeshankar
Triple Jump- Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu
Shot put- Tejinder Toor, Naveen Chikara (Subject to confirmatory trials)
Javelin Throw- Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
20km Race Walk- Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan KT
50km Race Walk- Sandeep Kumar
4x400m Relay- Mohammed Anas, Jeevan KS, Jithu Baby, Kunhu Mohammed, Rajiv Arokia, Santosh Kumar
Mix Relay- Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Hima Das, Poovamma.