Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas and Hima Das bag gold at Poland, seem prepared for forthcoming Games in Jakarta

Several Indian athletes achieve podium finishes in pre-Asian Games competitions.

Athletics - Commonwealth Games Day 5

What's the story?

Muhammed Anas and Hima Das joined Gavit Murli Kumar by bagging a Gold medal each in pre-Asian Games tournaments. There were several other Indian athletes who bagged medals in the athletics meet, which took place in Poland.

In case you didn't know..

The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang. The Games will begin on August 18 and will go on for the next two weeks, finally culminating on September 2.

Heart of the matter

Several Indian athletes achieved podium finishes in the ongoing athletics tournaments all over the world, as they continued their preparations for the Asian Games.

Gavit Murli Kumar recorded the seasonal best as he took home the Gold medal in 10,000 meters race in the Netherlands. On the other hand, Muhammed Anas and Hima Das won Gold medals in 200 meters, men and women, respectively.

Anas recorded his personal best timing of 20.74 in the 200m race, on his way to the Gold medal. Assam-born Hima Das also recorded her personal best as she ran 200m in 23.22.

Elsewhere, Poovamma MR claimed the Gold medal in women's 400m. Nithyashree and Vismaya won silver and bronze respectively, in the same event.

In men's 400m, Arokia, Jeevan, and Kunhu won gold, silver, and bronze respectively.

What's next?

The Indian athletes are definitely performing in their respective competitions, before the start of the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. After stunning performances and several personal bests, the athletics entourage will be somewhat expecting a few medals in the track events. However, they will face tough competition as they will compete with some of Asia's best. We'll have to wait and see if the Indian athletes are indeed able to bag a few medals in their respective events.

