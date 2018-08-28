Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Why Hima Das was shown a 'red and black' card in the Women's 200m semifinal

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
4.31K   //    28 Aug 2018, 18:29 IST

Him
Hima Das in action

Indian sprinter Hima Das was disqualified and showed a ‘red and black’ card in the Women’s 200m track event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang on Tuesday evening. A potential medal winning candidate, Das made a false in lane 1 during the semi-finals of the respective event at the GBK Stadium.

The athlete from Assam set her foot on the track before the gunshot was fired by the officials, thus ending India’s prospect of a medal win in the Women’s 200m event.

As per the rulebook of the IAAF, the rule 162 regarding a false start states, “An athlete, after assuming a full and final starting position, shall not commence his/her start until after receiving the report of the gun. If in the judgement of the Starter (including under Rule 129.6), he does so any earlier, it shall be a false start.

The penalties for a false start is written in the rulebook’s section 162.9 which states, “Except in Combined Events, the athlete(s) responsible for the false start shall be disqualified and a red and black (diagonally halved) card shall be raised in front of him/her.”

Hima Das recently scripted History by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the IAAF World U-20 Championships in the Women’s 400m event in Tampere, Finland.

The win raised expectations from her and she was eyeing no lesser than a podium finish in Jakarta, but unfortunately, she was disqualified in the semi-finals of the 200m event. Although she has the 4x400m Mixed Team event left, she will be thoroughly disappointed with his disqualification.

The Indians have performed surprisingly well in athletics with Dutee Chand and Mohammad Anas winning silver medals in their respective categories while Neeraj Chopra claimed the Gold medal in the Men’s Javelin throw. With a few more events left, India can expect a few more medals in Athletics.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Hima Das Asian Games 2018 Athletics
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I carve for.
