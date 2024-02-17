Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024: Indian squad, list of all events and where to watch 

The 11th season of the upcoming Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024 is all set to take place from 17-19 February in Tehran Iran.

India has a strong squad of 15 members, led by Jyothi Yarraji, who won the silver medal in 100m hurdles at the Asian Games 2023.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal in Hangzhou and is part of the Indian team. Harmilan Bains, who won the silver medal in the women’s 800m event at the Asian Games, will ply her trade in the 1500m event.

The focus will also be on the likes of Ajay Kumar Saroj, Gulveer Singh, Pavithra Venkatesh, Mohammed Afsal, Shaili Singh, and others. Saroj and Gulveer also brought India medals from the Hangzhou Games.

In the previous edition of the championship that took place last year at the Kazakhstan Sports Palace in Astana, India won gold, a bronze, and six silver medals. While India finished sixth in the medals tally, Japan ended on top with six gold, five silver, and four bronze medals.

Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024: List of all events

17th February

Women's: 60m Hurdles, Long Jump, Shot Put, 1500m, 400m

Men's: 60m Hurdles, Long Jump, Shot Put, 1500m, 400m

18th February

Women's: 60m, Triple Jump, High Jump, 400m, 800m

Men's: Pole vault, Triple Jump, 400m, 60m

19th February

Women's: 3000m, 800m, Pole Vault, 4x400m

Men's: High Jump, 800m, 3000m, High Jump

Indian squad for Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024

India men: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), VK Elakkiyadasan (60m), Tejas Ashok Shirse (60m hurdles), Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Gulveer Singh (3000m), Dhanvir (shot put).

India women: Jyothi Yarraji (60m hurdles), Harmilan Bains (1500m), Nayana James (long jump), Shaili Singh (long jump), Ankita (3000m), Pooja (high jump), Pavithra Venkatesh (pole vault), E Baranica (pole vault).

Where to watch the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024?

Live streaming of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024 will be available on the Iran-based live-streaming platform LiveKadeh.com.