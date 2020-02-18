Athletics: Javelin thrower Amit Dahiya banned for 4 years

Amit Dahiya has been banned by NADA's disciplinary panel

What's the story?

Haryana's javelin thrower Amit Dahiya has been banned for 4 years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for intentionally evading a dope test.

In case you didn't know

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is the national organisation responsible for promoting, coordinating, and monitoring the doping control program in all sports in India. NADA was established by the Government of India, with the objective of acting as the independent Anti-Doping Organisation for India to ensure dope free sports. The primary objectives of NADA are to implement anti-doping rules as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, regulate dope control programmes, to promote education and research, and creating awareness about doping and its ill effects.

As part of its efforts to ensure dope free sports, NADA conducts dope tests on Indian athletes across sports. These tests are conducted both in-competition (during a sporting event) and out-of-competition. The out-of-competition tests are conducted on a regular basis to ensure the anti-doping compliance of all athletes. These tests could be conducted during training, in universities/schools or even at home.

The heart of the matter

Haryana's javelin thrower Amit Dahiya has been banned for four years for evading dope sample collection by sending a proxy during the National Javelin Throw Open Championships last year. This is being hailed as a landmark decision by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of NADA.

Dahiya had finished third in the the event held at Sonepat on April 16, 2019 with a best throw of 68.21m. Post the event, Dahiya had sent another person to the sample collection room when he was asked by the NADA officials to furnish his urine samples for the dope test.

As part of the verification process, the NADA dope collectors realised that the person who had come to provide the urine sample was actually not the bronze medalist. On realising that the plan had failed, Dahiya’s proxy fled from the collection room.

NADA had handed Dahiya a provisional suspension on July 16 last year and his case was presented to the ADDP on January 9 this year. The ADDP has now passed an order to suspend him for four years from the date of his provisional suspension. The NADA statement said,

“In a landmark decision by the National Anti Doping Agency, javelin thrower Amit Dahiya has been penalised with intentionally evading sample collection and trying to cheat anti-doping officials during the 2nd National Javelin Throw Open Championship 2019 held at SAI Center, Sonipat."

They went on add that this was the first time NADA had taken cognisance of a case in which the athlete evaded a sample collection and had successfully proceeded against him under the prescribed provisions.

What's next?

Amit Dahiya may opt to appeal against the suspension under the provisions of NADA. But given the nature of indiscretion, it is unlikely that the appeal would get a positive response for the ban to be overturned or reduced. Hopefully, this case will set an example for other budding athletes and keep them away from the menace of doping.