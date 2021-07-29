Avinash Sable men's 3000m steeplechase athletics preview (30 July) - When and where to watch, prediction, timings (IST)

Avinash Sable will be India's only steeplechaser at the Olympics 2021. The promising middle-distance runner is the current national record holder in the 3000 meters steeplechase.

The Army man who switched from cross-country to steeplechase in 2016 has broken the national record several times since.

Avinash will be in action from July 30 onwards.

Our #TOPSAthlete #AvinashSable has secured a place in the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics in men’s 3000m steeplechase after finishing the final at the World #Athletics C’ships in 13th place in a time of 8:21.37 which was within the qualifying cutoff of 8:22.00.



Avinash Sable's recent achievements:

The Maharashtrian athlete rewrote Gopal Saini’s 37-year-old time of 8:30.88 by clocking 8:29.80 at the 2018 National Open Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Sable cut down his own time to 8:28.94 at the Federation Cup in Patiala to book a qualification berth for the World Championships in Doha. He was the first Indian male steeplechaser to qualify for the event since Deena Ram.

He won silver at the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha with a timing of 8:30.19.

On October 1 2019, he again broke his own national record at the Doha World Championships with a time of 8:25.23 in the heats.

Sable, who hails from the Beed district of Maharashtra, broke the national record for the fifth time in his career, clocking 8:21.37s in the finals in Doha.

Avinash Sable's Olympic qualification

Sable clocked 8:25.23 in the heats and 8:21.37 in the final of the World Athletics Championships to bag an Olympic quota. Both timings were better than his national record.

Avinash Sable's steeplechase date and timings:

Avinash will be in action from July 30 onwards. Men's 3000m steeplechase Heats start at 5:30 am IST.

Avinash Sable's steeplechase: Live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

